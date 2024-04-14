Lawrence Bishnoi's Death Threat To Salman Khan RESURFACES Amid Actor's House Firing Case; "My Goal Is To..."

Lawrence Bishnoi Death Threat To Salman Khan: Superstar Salman Khan hit headlines today as multiple rounds of gun firing were heard outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, earlier today. As per reports, on Sunday morning (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside Khan's residence around 5 am. Notorious gangsters Lawrence Boshnoi and Goldy Brar are suspected to be the mastermind behind the firing incident. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Meanwhile, Bishnoi's previous death threat to Khan has resurfaced on the internet amid the open firing case.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Death Threat To Salman Khan Resurfaces:

Superstar Salman Khan has been in radar of gangster Lawrence Boshnoi for quite a while now due to the alleged blackbuck killing case. While Boshnoi is suspected to be the prime suspect behind the firing case outside Salman's residence, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), has confirmed the incident, and said the police are working "to identify and trace the accused".

Amid the ongoing case, Bishnoi's previous death threats to Khan have re-started doing rounds on soical media. Last year, during an interview, Bishnoi had openly stated on camera that the biggest purpose of his life was to kill Salman.

"The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. We don't want money. We just want him to visit our community temple and apologise to us. He humiliated my entire community by poaching a blackbuck. There is even a case against him but he has just refused to apologise," Bishnoi had allegedly stated.

"If Salman apologises, the matter will end once and for all. Salman Khan is arrogant. His ego is even bigger than Ravana," Bishnoi had added.

For those unversed, Salman was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' back in 1998. He was sentenced to five years in jail as well, but was later granted bail.

