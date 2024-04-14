Lawrence Bishnoi's Death Threat To Salman Khan RESURFACES Amid Actor's House Firing Case; "My Goal Is To..."

Lawrence
Bishnoi
Death
Threat
To
Salman
Khan:
Superstar
Salman
Khan
hit
headlines
today
as
multiple
rounds
of
gun
firing
were
heard
outside
his
residence,
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra,
earlier
today.
As
per
reports,
on
Sunday
morning
(April
14),
two
bike-borne
assailants
fired
almost
five
rounds
of
bullets
outside
Khan's
residence
around
5
am.
Notorious
gangsters
Lawrence
Boshnoi
and
Goldy
Brar
are
suspected
to
be
the
mastermind
behind
the
firing
incident.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
yet.
Meanwhile,
Bishnoi's
previous
death
threat
to
Khan
has
resurfaced
on
the
internet
amid
the
open
firing
case.
Superstar
Salman
Khan
has
been
in
radar
of
gangster
Lawrence
Boshnoi
for
quite
a
while
now
due
to
the
alleged
blackbuck
killing
case.
While
Boshnoi
is
suspected
to
be
the
prime
suspect
behind
the
firing
case
outside
Salman's
residence,
Satyanarayan
Chaudhary,
Joint
Commissioner
of
Police
(Law
and
Order),
has
confirmed
the
incident,
and
said
the
police
are
working
"to
identify
and
trace
the
accused".
Amid
the
ongoing
case,
Bishnoi's
previous
death
threats
to
Khan
have
re-started
doing
rounds
on
soical
media.
Last
year,
during
an
interview,
Bishnoi
had
openly
stated
on
camera
that
the
biggest
purpose
of
his
life
was
to
kill
Salman.
"The
goal
of
my
life
is
to
kill
Salman
Khan.
We
don't
want
money.
We
just
want
him
to
visit
our
community
temple
and
apologise
to
us.
He
humiliated
my
entire
community
by
poaching
a
blackbuck.
There
is
even
a
case
against
him
but
he
has
just
refused
to
apologise,"
Bishnoi
had
allegedly
stated.
"If
Salman
apologises,
the
matter
will
end
once
and
for
all.
Salman
Khan
is
arrogant.
His
ego
is
even
bigger
than
Ravana,"
Bishnoi
had
added.
For
those
unversed,
Salman
was
accused
of
hunting
and
killing
two
blackbucks
in
Rajasthan
during
the
shoot
of
his
film
'Hum
Saath
Saath
Hai'
back
in
1998.
He
was
sentenced
to
five
years
in
jail
as
well,
but
was
later
granted
bail.