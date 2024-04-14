Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Takes Responsibility For Firing Outside Salman's Home: This Is First & Last Warning

Lawrence
Bishnoi's
Brother
Takes
Responsibility
For
Firing
Outside
Salman's
Home:
Gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
took
to
Facebook
to
take
responsibility
of
firing
that
took
place
at
Salman
Khan's
house.
He
further
warned
the
actor
saying
that
the
bullets
won't
be
wasted
the
next
time.
He
further
mentioned
three
other
person's
name
besides
his
brother
who
are
the
mastermind
behind
the
shooting
that
happened
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
Anmol
Bishnoi
started
his
post
taking
gods
names.
He
wrote,
"O3m)(jai
shri
ram)(jai
Guru
Jambheshwar)(jai
guru
Dayanand
Saraswati)
(jai
Bharat)."
WHO
FIRED
GUNSHOTS
OUTSIDE
SALMAN
KHAN'S
HOUSE?
Larence
Bishnoi's
brother
confessed
in
his
recent
social
media
post
that
Bishnoi's
gang
is
behind
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case.
Along
with
Anmol
and
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
ge
revealed
that
people
who
were
involved
in
gun
firing
are-
Goldy
Brar,
Rohit
Godara,
and
Kala
Jathari.
Anmol
said
in
a
Facebook
post,
"We
want
peace,
if
the
decision
is
against
the
oppression,
then
war
is
right
Salman
Khan
we
have
done
this
to
show
you
the
trailer.
So
that
you
can
understand
our
strength,
this
is
the
first
and
last
warning."
He
furthher
threatened
the
actor
saying,
"After
this,
bullets
will
not
run
empty
house
and
Dawood
Ibrahim
and
little
Shakeel.
You
have
assumed
God,
we
have
raised
two
dogs
in
his
name,
rest
I
am
not
used
to
speaking
much."
Until
now,
the
Mumbai
police
have
found
a
motocycle
of
the
convicts.
Moreover,
it
has
been
revealed
that
the
two
men
who
open
fired
outside
Salman's
house
are
not
originally
from
Maharashtra.
The
investigation
is
further
ongoing
with
more
details
to
be
revealed
ahead.
The
open
firing
outside
Salman's
house
took
place
on
Sundat,
April
14
at
5
am.
CM
Eknath
Sinde
has
had
talk
with
the
actor
and
has
confirmed
that
he
will
tighten
his
security
following
the
deadly
incident.