Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Takes Responsibility For Firing Outside Salman's Home: This Is First & Last Warning

Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Takes Responsibility For Firing Outside Salman's Home: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi took to Facebook to take responsibility of firing that took place at Salman Khan's house. He further warned the actor saying that the bullets won't be wasted the next time. He further mentioned three other person's name besides his brother who are the mastermind behind the shooting that happened outside Galaxy Apartment. Anmol Bishnoi started his post taking gods names. He wrote, "O3m)(jai shri ram)(jai Guru Jambheshwar)(jai guru Dayanand Saraswati) (jai Bharat)."

WHO FIRED GUNSHOTS OUTSIDE SALMAN KHAN'S HOUSE?

Larence Bishnoi's brother confessed in his recent social media post that Bishnoi's gang is behind Salman Khan house firing case. Along with Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi, ge revealed that people who were involved in gun firing are- Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Kala Jathari. Anmol said in a Facebook post, "We want peace, if the decision is against the oppression, then war is right Salman Khan we have done this to show you the trailer. So that you can understand our strength, this is the first and last warning."

He furthher threatened the actor saying, "After this, bullets will not run empty house and Dawood Ibrahim and little Shakeel. You have assumed God, we have raised two dogs in his name, rest I am not used to speaking much."

Until now, the Mumbai police have found a motocycle of the convicts. Moreover, it has been revealed that the two men who open fired outside Salman's house are not originally from Maharashtra. The investigation is further ongoing with more details to be revealed ahead. The open firing outside Salman's house took place on Sundat, April 14 at 5 am. CM Eknath Sinde has had talk with the actor and has confirmed that he will tighten his security following the deadly incident.