Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2: Swastika Mukherjee Upset Over Leaked Video, Makers Try To Take It Down

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' has indeed generated chatters among the audiences following the release of its raw and real trailer. Even the casting of the film also surprised the masses and right from the announcement, the film continued to be in the headlines. While the makers are constantly keeping the audience hooked, surprisingly, Swastika Mukherjee's sensitive clip from the film has been leaked and she is very upset about it so the team is trying to figure out a way to get it down.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is constantly heating up. In another shocking turn of events, a sensitive clip of actress Swastika Mukherjee from the film has been leaked on social media. Talking about more in detail, the video of Swastika Mukherjee from 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' where she is seen masturbating is floating in the internet universe. The actress is very upset over the leaked footage and this matter has indeed given rise to the concern of the makers. They are gearing up to take the video down and might take the necessary steps to find out how the clip got leaked.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released on April 19, 2024.