English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2: Swastika Mukherjee Upset Over Leaked Video, Makers Try To Take It Down

By
Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Swastika Mukherjee

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' has indeed generated chatters among the audiences following the release of its raw and real trailer. Even the casting of the film also surprised the masses and right from the announcement, the film continued to be in the headlines. While the makers are constantly keeping the audience hooked, surprisingly, Swastika Mukherjee's sensitive clip from the film has been leaked and she is very upset about it so the team is trying to figure out a way to get it down.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is constantly heating up. In another shocking turn of events, a sensitive clip of actress Swastika Mukherjee from the film has been leaked on social media. Talking about more in detail, the video of Swastika Mukherjee from 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' where she is seen masturbating is floating in the internet universe. The actress is very upset over the leaked footage and this matter has indeed given rise to the concern of the makers. They are gearing up to take the video down and might take the necessary steps to find out how the clip got leaked.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released on April 19, 2024.

Comments

Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: swastika mukherjee

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X