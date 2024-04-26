LSD 2 Vs Do Aur Do Pyaar BO Collection: Latter Mints More Than 350% Than The Dibakar Banerjee Directorial

Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Vs
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection:
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
are
the
latest
Bollywood
releases
that
created
a
lot
of
buzz
around
its
intriguing
storyline
and
promising
cast.
However,
both
of
the
movies
couldn't
perform
as
per
expectations,
when
it
comes
to
box
office
numbers,
despite
earning
good
reviews
from
the
critics.
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
Vs
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Both
of
the
relationship
drama
got
released
on
April
19,
however,
although
the
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurata
led
film
earned
more
than
350%
than
the
Dibakar
Banerjee
directorial,
which
failed
miserably
at
the
box
office.
Comparing
the
day
7
earning,
LSD
2
earned
only
7
lakh
at
the
box
office,
while
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
managed
to
collect
23
lakhs.
Thus,
the
total
collection
of
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
stands
at
only
94
lakhs
while
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
minted
Rs.
3.43
crore
so
far.
More
About
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
And
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
helmed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurata,
stars
Vidya
Balan,
Sendhil
Ramamurthy,
Ileana
D'Cruz,
and
Pratik
Gandhi.
The
story
revolves
around
modern
day
relationship
drama
featuring
infidelity
and
complexities
between
couples.4
On
the
other
hand,
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
helmed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee,
stars
Uorfi
Javed,
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Sophiya
Chaudhary,
Swaroopa
Ghosh,
it
exposes
the
truth
of
online
content,
networking,
and
sharing.
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
is
the
sequel
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka,
released
in
2010.
The
first
part
of
the
movie
introduced
us
to
talented
actors
like
Rajkummar
Rao,
Neha
Chauhan,
and
Nushrratt
Bharuccha.