LSD 2 Vs Do Aur Do Pyaar BO Collection: Latter Mints More Than 350% Than The Dibakar Banerjee Directorial

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Vs Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection: Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 are the latest Bollywood releases that created a lot of buzz around its intriguing storyline and promising cast. However, both of the movies couldn't perform as per expectations, when it comes to box office numbers, despite earning good reviews from the critics.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha Vs Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7

Both of the relationship drama got released on April 19, however, although the Shirsha Guha Thakurata led film earned more than 350% than the Dibakar Banerjee directorial, which failed miserably at the box office. Comparing the day 7 earning, LSD 2 earned only 7 lakh at the box office, while Do Aur Do Pyaar managed to collect 23 lakhs. Thus, the total collection of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha stands at only 94 lakhs while Do Aur Do Pyaar minted Rs. 3.43 crore so far.

More About Do Aur Do Pyaar And Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Do Aur Do Pyaar, helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurata, stars Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D'Cruz, and Pratik Gandhi. The story revolves around modern day relationship drama featuring infidelity and complexities between couples.4

On the other hand, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, stars Uorfi Javed, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sophiya Chaudhary, Swaroopa Ghosh, it exposes the truth of online content, networking, and sharing. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is the sequel of Love Sex Aur Dhoka, released in 2010. The first part of the movie introduced us to talented actors like Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.