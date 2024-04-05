Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast: Ektaa R Kapoor To Introduce 8 New Faces In LSD 2; DEETS

While
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
in
2010
came
as
a
surprise
to
the
audiences,
captivating
them
with
an
immensely
intriguing
and
gripping
story.
Besides
this,
Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
film
has
also
introduced
some
new
faces
on
the
big
screens,
including
Rajkummar
Rao,
Nushrratt
Bharuccha,
Neha
Chauhan,
Anshuman
Jha,
and
many
others.
It
was
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
who
identified
the
potential
in
them
and
gave
them
a
big
break
with
'Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha'
and
after
14
years
she
is
keeping
the
legacy
of
introducing
new
faces
alive
in
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Not
only
to
them,
but
she
also
serves
as
a
launching
pad
for
several
big
actors.
With
the
highly
anticipated
sequel
'Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2'
gearing
up
for
release
in
cinemas
on
April
19,
2024,
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
is
set
to
introduce
8
new
and
talented
names
in
the
industry
with
the
sequel.
Right
from
the
early
days
of
her
career,
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
has
given
notable
talents
the
platform
to
shine
in
the
industry.
Be
it
actors
like
Smriti
Irani,
Ankita
Lokhande,
Vidya
Balan,
Sakshi
Tanwar,
Ronit
Roy,
Mouni
Roy,
or
Karan
Kunndra,
time
and
again,
Ektaa
has
profoundly
proved
that
if
we
have
to
find
one
nourisher
of
talent
across
India,
it's
only
her.
While
the
sequels
have
the
same
cast
as
their
first
part,
Ektaa
is
introducing
all
the
new
faces
in
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Talking
about
'Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Pehla
Dose'
which
was
recently
released
with
a
disclaimer
from
the
producer
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
and
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
prior
to
its
release,
it
has
set
the
digital
world
on
fire.
Ever
since
its
release,
it
has
drawn
the
attention
of
the
fans
and
the
audiences,
and
everyone
is
buzzing
about
the
intriguing
and
shocking
presentation
shown,
which
has
indeed
set
the
excitement
to
know
what
more
surprises
the
makers
have
in
store
to
offer.
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
a
division
of
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Cult
Movies,
presents
a
Dibakar
Banerjee
production,
Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha
2,
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor.
The
film
is
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
will
be
released
on
April
19,
2024.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 19:32 [IST]