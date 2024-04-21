Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast Salary: HOW MUCH Was Mouni Roy Paid For Her CAMEO In LSD 2? GUESS The FEE

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast Salary: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 - a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2010 film - released in cinemas recently. Director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R. Kapoor joined hands once again for the much-anticipated sequel. The teaser and trailer of LSD 2 piqued curiosity among the fans as the sequel boasted some of the interesting names in cameo roles, including the OG Naagin star Mouni Roy. The actress made a guest appearance in the highly-anticipated sequel and the actress' fee for her cameo role will leave you impressed...

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast, Plot Deets & More

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Ektaa's Balaji Motion Pictures, LSD 2 hit theatres on 19 April 2024. The seqel stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead, along with Mouni, Tusshar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Anu Malik and Uorfi javed among others in cameo roles.

{video1}

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'.

Mouni Roy Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cameo Fee

Mouni Roy, who previously worked Ektaa in daily soaps like Naagin and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, did a cameo in LSD 2, produced by Kapoor. Did you guys know the actress didn't charge a single penny for her role? Yes, you read that right!

Ektaa took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to Mouni, Tusshar, Sophie and Anu Malik for their support and further revealed that they did the film for free. Resharing Mouni's Insta post, Ektaa captioned it -

"How will ever thank @imouniroy @tusshark89 @sophiechoudry @anumalikmusic for the cameos they did for me ! Not@a penny charged ... they showed up n got full 12 hour days for the film! so much love n genuine gratitude I have for them !!! #lsd2 is that film that is made with a lot of ' jugaad' u pull favors u ask ppl to step in to help in order to see a film so unconventional thru ! Thanku so much im so touched honoured n humbled u all did this for us n for #lsd2"

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day2

Amid much anticipation, LSD 2 opened to a dull box office reponse. On Friday, the sequel collected Rs 15 lakhs and witnessed a further drop below on day 2. According to Sacnilk, LSD 2 raked in Rs 12 lakhs (early etimates) on Saturday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 27 lakhs in two days.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will LSD 2 Be Able To Beat Vidya's Film?