Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast Salary: HOW MUCH Was Mouni Roy Paid For Her CAMEO In LSD 2? GUESS The FEE

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Cast
Salary:
-
a
sequel
to
Rajkummar
Rao-Nushrratt
Bharuccha's
2010
film
-
released
in
cinemas
recently.
Director
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
producer
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
joined
hands
once
again
for
the
much-anticipated
sequel.
The
teaser
and
trailer
of
LSD
2
piqued
curiosity
among
the
fans
as
the
sequel
boasted
some
of
the
interesting
names
in
cameo
roles,
including
the
OG
Naagin
star
Mouni
Roy.
The
actress
made
a
guest
appearance
in
the
highly-anticipated
sequel
and
the
actress'
fee
for
her
cameo
role
will
leave
you
impressed...
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Cast,
Plot
Deets
&
More
Directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
bankrolled
by
Ektaa's
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
LSD
2
hit
theatres
on
19
April
2024.
The
seqel
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit
and
Abhinav
Singh
in
the
lead,
along
with
Mouni,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
Sophie
Choudry,
Anu
Malik
and
Uorfi
javed
among
others
in
cameo
roles.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
follows
the
theme
of
'love
in
the
times
of
the
internet'.
Mouni
Roy
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Cameo
Fee
Mouni
Roy,
who
previously
worked
Ektaa
in
daily
soaps
like
Naagin
and
Kyunki
Saas
Bhi
Kabhi
Bahu
Thi,
did
a
cameo
in
LSD
2,
produced
by
Kapoor.
Did
you
guys
know
the
actress
didn't
charge
a
single
penny
for
her
role?
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Ektaa
took
to
Instagram
and
expressed
her
gratitude
to
Mouni,
Tusshar,
Sophie
and
Anu
Malik
for
their
support
and
further
revealed
that
they
did
the
film
for
free.
Resharing
Mouni's
Insta
post,
Ektaa
captioned
it
-
"How
will
ever
thank
@imouniroy
@tusshark89
@sophiechoudry
@anumalikmusic
for
the
cameos
they
did
for
me
!
Not@a
penny
charged
...
they
showed
up
n
got
full
12
hour
days
for
the
film!
so
much
love
n
genuine
gratitude
I
have
for
them
!!!
#lsd2
is
that
film
that
is
made
with
a
lot
of
'
jugaad'
u
pull
favors
u
ask
ppl
to
step
in
to
help
in
order
to
see
a
film
so
unconventional
thru
!
Thanku
so
much
im
so
touched
honoured
n
humbled
u
all
did
this
for
us
n
for
#lsd2"
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Box
Office
Collection
Day2
Amid
much
anticipation,
LSD
2
opened
to
a
dull
box
office
reponse.
On
Friday,
the
sequel
collected
Rs
15
lakhs
and
witnessed
a
further
drop
below
on
day
2.
According
to
Sacnilk,
LSD
2
raked
in
Rs
12
lakhs
(early
etimates)
on
Saturday,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
27
lakhs
in
two
days.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
clashed
with
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
rom-com
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.