Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast Update: Who is Bonita Rajpurohit? Ekta Kapoor Launches Trans Woman In Bollywood

Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Cast
Update:
Ekta
Kapoor
recently
uploaded
a
video
wherer
the
filmmakers
gave
us
a
sneak
peek
about
the
upcoming
actress
Bonita
Rajpurohit.
Launching
a
trans
woman
in
the
industry,
Ekta
Kapoor
captioned
her
post,
"Sapno
ke
shehar
mein,
Kulu
found
her
calling." Kulu
is
the
name
of
the
character
played
by
Bonita
in
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
As
Ekta
uploaded
the
video,
fans
congratulated
both
the
filmmaker
and
the
actor
for
their
successful
journey.
Since
Bonita
is
the
new
face
in
Bollywood,
many
wonder
who
is
actually
is.
As
we
wait
for
the
movie
to
release,
let
us
disocver
the
real
identity
of
Bonita
Rajpurohit.
WHO
IS
'LOVE,
SEX
AUR
DHOKHA
2' ACTRESS
BONITA
RAJPUROHIT?
In
the
video
shared
by
Ekta,
Bonita
describes
herself
as
a
small
town
girl
ho
grew
up
in
Rajasthan.
Bonita
claimed
that
she
got
to
know
about
her
identity
with
the
help
of
Bollywood
films.
When
the
charcaters
used
to
portray
a
trans
woman,
she
related
herself
to
it.
She
said,
"Jab
m
filmon
m
kavi
koi
apne
jaisa
insaan
dekhti
thi
to
mujhe
lagta
tha
han
ye
insaan
mere
jaisa
h."
She
believed
that
her
story
mattered
to
the
world.
The
biggest
motivation
for
Bonita
is
to
see
trans
women
like
her
on
screen.
She
then
revealed
to
have
started
her
joruney
in
Bollywood
with
a
small
production
house
where
her
salary
used
to
be
10-15
thousand.
Bonita
struggled
to
make
her
wants
meet
with
such
salary
but
now
when
she
is
the
lead
actress
of
a
movie,
she
was
left
overwhelmed.
Dibakar
Banerjee
helmed
movie
'Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2'
will
release
on
April
19,
2024.
The
movie
focusses
on
theme
"Love
in
the
times
of
the
internet." It
explores
the
difficulties
of
mordern
relationships.
Despite
telling
a
single
story,
the
movie
will
follow
a
bunch
of
storied
of
different
individuals
who
will
struggle
with
the
complexities
of
love,
friendship,
and
self-discovery.
Producer
Ekta
Kapoor
launched
the
new
song
"Kamsin
Kali" of
'Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.'
Neha
Kakkar
and
Tony
Kakkar
has
sung
the
song
with
Dhanashree
Verma
featuring
in
the
video.