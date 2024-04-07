Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast Update: Who is Bonita Rajpurohit? Ekta Kapoor Launches Trans Woman In Bollywood

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast Update: Ekta Kapoor recently uploaded a video wherer the filmmakers gave us a sneak peek about the upcoming actress Bonita Rajpurohit. Launching a trans woman in the industry, Ekta Kapoor captioned her post, "Sapno ke shehar mein, Kulu found her calling." Kulu is the name of the character played by Bonita in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. As Ekta uploaded the video, fans congratulated both the filmmaker and the actor for their successful journey. Since Bonita is the new face in Bollywood, many wonder who is actually is. As we wait for the movie to release, let us disocver the real identity of Bonita Rajpurohit.

WHO IS 'LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA 2' ACTRESS BONITA RAJPUROHIT?

In the video shared by Ekta, Bonita describes herself as a small town girl ho grew up in Rajasthan. Bonita claimed that she got to know about her identity with the help of Bollywood films. When the charcaters used to portray a trans woman, she related herself to it. She said, "Jab m filmon m kavi koi apne jaisa insaan dekhti thi to mujhe lagta tha han ye insaan mere jaisa h." She believed that her story mattered to the world.

The biggest motivation for Bonita is to see trans women like her on screen. She then revealed to have started her joruney in Bollywood with a small production house where her salary used to be 10-15 thousand. Bonita struggled to make her wants meet with such salary but now when she is the lead actress of a movie, she was left overwhelmed.

WHEN WILL 'LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA 2' RELEASE?

Dibakar Banerjee helmed movie 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2' will release on April 19, 2024. The movie focusses on theme "Love in the times of the internet." It explores the difficulties of mordern relationships. Despite telling a single story, the movie will follow a bunch of storied of different individuals who will struggle with the complexities of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Producer Ekta Kapoor launched the new song "Kamsin Kali" of 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.' Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar has sung the song with Dhanashree Verma featuring in the video.