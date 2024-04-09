Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor Afraid Of Hate Spamming? Says 'I'll Have To Hide Again...'

Ekta
Kapoor
Worried
About
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2:
Renowned
producer
Ekta
Kapoor
is
known
for
her
resilience,
but
this
time
she
appears
to
be
apprehensive
about
her
upcoming
movie.
Ekta
has
been
actively
sharing
updates
on
social
media
regarding
the
lead
actors/actresses
of
her
forthcoming
sequel,
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Amidst
the
film's
promotion,
she
is
concerned
about
potential
backlash
due
to
its
exploration
of
sensitive
themes
surrounding
sexuality.
Ekta
Kapoor's
previous
movie,
'Thank
You
For
Coming,'
received
praise
at
the
Toronto
International
Film
Festival,
but
faced
severe
criticism
afterward.
This
experience
has
left
its
mark,
prompting
Ekta
and
the
cast
members
to
brace
themselves
for
potential
challenges.
Acknowledging
her
concerns,
Ekta
has
hinted
at
a
more
subdued
promotion
approach
for
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
EKTA
KAPOOR
AFRAID
OF
RECEIVING
HATE
FOR
LOVE,
SEX
AUR
DHOKHA
2
Ekta
Kapoor
is
strongly
pained
by
the
way
'Thank
You
For
Coming'
was
trolled.
She
said
to
Variety,
"The
hate
spamming
we
went
through
-
our
walls
used
to
be
spammed
every
day
with
hatred,
because
we
attempted
to
discover
and
make
a
movie
on
female
sexuality." Even
though
the
producer
and
the
cast
members
managed
to
get
past
the
hate
but
Ekta
is
now
afraid
about
her
upcoming
movie
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
that
touches
even
more
sensitive
topics
than
her
previous
movie.
She
says,
"I
can
only
imagine
what's
gonna
happen
when
LSD
2
comes.
I
think
I'll
have
to
hide
again."
Ekta
recently
revealed
the
two
lead
actors
of
the
movie
on
her
social
media.
The
first
actress
who
is
in
the
lead
role
is
a
trans
woman
named
Bonita
Rajpurohit
who
comes
from
Rajasthan.
She
is
playing
the
role
of
Kulu
in
the
movie.
Besides
her,
there
is
second
lead
actor
Abhinav
SIngh
who
is
playing
the
role
of
Game
Paapi.
The
movie
will
tell
the
story
of
different
individuals
in
different
parts.
Dibakar
Banerjee
helmed
flick
is
co-produced
by
Shobha
Kapoor.