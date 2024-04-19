English Edition
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Is Earning Love From The Audience, Says, "An Absolute Delight for Movie Buffs"!

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Is Earning Love From The Audience

Finally, the day has arrived for the release of the beloved franchise Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. As the trailer has set a perfect momentum for its arrival, excitement is visibly high across the board. As the film finally hits the big screens today, it has started to garner love from the audiences. Opened with a positive response from the masses the film has proved its strong hold.

The audience is loving Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film is winning the hearts of the audience. From calling it a reflection of Indian society to an edgy humorous take on the times we live in, the audience is impressed with the film. This indeed proves the strong hold of the franchise even after 14 years. With such a fabulous response, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 rightfully earns its place in the must-watch list. As the film has finally been released in cinemas now, it's time to experience a dark digital dogma that is relevant to today's youth and reality.

Here's how the audience is showering love on social media.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on April 19, 2024.

Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 19:01 [IST]
