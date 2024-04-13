Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers To Host Screening For LSD 1 Cast, Rajkummar Rao Nushrat Bharucha To Attend?
Nearly 14 years after the original, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is announced, stirring excitement with a special screening for the original cast. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the sequel aims to delve into new narratives reflecting the digital age.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha,
the
2010
film
that
captivated
audiences
with
its
bold
exploration
of
themes
under
the
ever-watchful
eye
of
the
camera,
is
set
to
make
a
comeback.
Nearly
14
years
after
its
original
release,
the
sequel,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
is
on
the
horizon,
stirring
excitement
among
fans
and
the
film
industry
alike.
With
its
release
date
approaching,
the
filmmakers
have
planned
a
special
gesture
for
the
original
cast,
hosting
a
special
screening
for
them.
A
source
close
to
the
production
shared,
"The
makers
will
host
a
special
screening
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
before
its
release.
They
will
invite
Rajkummar
Rao
and
Nushrratt
Bharuccha,
the
stars
of
LSD
1.
The
original
film
was
not
only
a
launchpad
for
both
actors
but
also
marked
a
significant
turn
in
their
acting
careers." This
move
symbolizes
a
bridge
between
the
two
films,
celebrating
the
journey
of
the
franchise
and
its
cast.
Produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
under
the
banner
of
Balaji
Motion
Pictures
and
Cult
Movies,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
is
a
production
brought
to
life
by
the
talented
Dibakar
Banerjee,
who
also
directed
the
groundbreaking
first
film.
The
sequel
promises
to
delve
into
new
narratives,
reflecting
the
evolving
digital
age
and
its
impact
on
personal
stories.
The
anticipation
for
this
sequel
is
high,
with
its
release
date
set
for
April
19,
2024,
signaling
a
new
chapter
for
the
groundbreaking
series.
The
original
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
was
notable
for
its
unconventional
storytelling,
employing
a
digital
camera's
lens
to
unfold
three
separate
tales
that
seamlessly
intertwined.
Its
raw,
unfiltered
portrayal
of
love,
betrayal,
and
societal
issues
pushed
the
boundaries
of
Indian
cinema,
earning
it
a
special
place
in
the
hearts
of
viewers
and
critics
alike.
The
sequel,
with
its
nod
to
the
original
cast
and
crew,
aims
to
recapture
the
essence
of
the
first
film
while
exploring
new
territories
in
storytelling.
As
the
release
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
draws
near,
the
excitement
builds
not
just
for
the
fresh
narrative
it
promises
but
also
for
the
reunion
it
symbolizes.
The
special
screening
for
the
cast
of
LSD
1
is
a
testimony
to
the
enduring
legacy
of
the
film
and
its
impact
on
the
careers
of
those
associated
with
it.
With
the
original
and
sequel
bridged
by
this
thoughtful
gesture,
audiences
eagerly
await
the
next
chapter
in
this
compelling
series.