LSD 2: Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in 2010. The film starring mostly all the newcomers received a good response from the critics, and it also did very well at the box office. Now, after 14 years, a sequel to the film titled LSD 2 is all set to hit the big screens. The movie is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and stars newcomers like Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh.When LSD had released in 2010, there were reports of the filmmaker having some issues with CBFC, and now, also it was said that there are some issues happening in ceritfication.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Dibakar and when asked him about having an issues with CBFC, the filmmaker said, "They do it always for all the films. This time the main thing is that he (Abhinav Singh) plays the role of a vlogger and he gives a lot of cuss words. So, we were told that you can use any cuss words but nothing related to maa aur behen (mother and sister). For example, there's madarch*d, so I asked them if I can change it to fatherch*d."

When probed him if he actually told CBFC that, Dibakar said, "Yes, because if I replace that word the dubbing will happen properly. So, I asked them should I do it fatherch*d because there's no mother or sister in it. They (CBFC) started laughing, it was a good team; they told me please leave the family."

LSD 2 Song

Further talking about a song, he revealed, "There's an interesting song in our film, and we don't know if we will be able to clear that song or not because it says 'Behench*da Daaru Toh Pila'. In North India, we don't take it as a cuss word, we use it as a pronoun like 'Kya behench*d, kya kar raha hai?'. We say with love and we say it in a flow."

"I am not saying that it's good to give cuss words, but we are not giving it in public. I am sitting with a friend and talking to him. So, to not able to showcase these things, it is a bit frustrating, but now even I am a father. If my dather says, 'Behench*da Daaru Toh Pila', I don't know how I will feel. So, I am silent now, let it be how it is going," Dibakar added.

When asked if there are any visual cuts, the filmmaker said, "Very little because we said we want an Adult ceritficate. I don't want the under-adult people to watch this just like the last one."

LSD 2 is slated to hit the big screens on 19th April 2024.