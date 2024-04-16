Exclusive! LSD 2 Director Dibakar Banerjee On Issues With CBFC, "Should I Change Madarch*d To Fatherch*d?"

LSD
2:
Dibakar
Banerjee's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
was
released
in
2010.
The
film
starring
mostly
all
the
newcomers
received
a
good
response
from
the
critics,
and
it
also
did
very
well
at
the
box
office.
Now,
after
14
years,
a
sequel
to
the
film
titled
LSD
2
is
all
set
to
hit
the
big
screens.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
stars
newcomers
like
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit,
and
Abhinav
Singh.When
LSD
had
released
in
2010,
there
were
reports
of
the
filmmaker
having
some
issues
with
CBFC,
and
now,
also
it
was
said
that
there
are
some
issues
happening
in
ceritfication.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Dibakar
and
when
asked
him
about
having
an
issues
with
CBFC,
the
filmmaker
said,
"They
do
it
always
for
all
the
films.
This
time
the
main
thing
is
that
he
(Abhinav
Singh)
plays
the
role
of
a
vlogger
and
he
gives
a
lot
of
cuss
words.
So,
we
were
told
that
you
can
use
any
cuss
words
but
nothing
related
to
maa
aur
behen
(mother
and
sister).
For
example,
there's
madarch*d,
so
I
asked
them
if
I
can
change
it
to
fatherch*d."
When
probed
him
if
he
actually
told
CBFC
that,
Dibakar
said,
"Yes,
because
if
I
replace
that
word
the
dubbing
will
happen
properly.
So,
I
asked
them
should
I
do
it
fatherch*d
because
there's
no
mother
or
sister
in
it.
They
(CBFC)
started
laughing,
it
was
a
good
team;
they
told
me
please
leave
the
family."
LSD
2
Song
Further
talking
about
a
song,
he
revealed,
"There's
an
interesting
song
in
our
film,
and
we
don't
know
if
we
will
be
able
to
clear
that
song
or
not
because
it
says
'Behench*da
Daaru
Toh
Pila'.
In
North
India,
we
don't
take
it
as
a
cuss
word,
we
use
it
as
a
pronoun
like
'Kya
behench*d,
kya
kar
raha
hai?'.
We
say
with
love
and
we
say
it
in
a
flow."
"I
am
not
saying
that
it's
good
to
give
cuss
words,
but
we
are
not
giving
it
in
public.
I
am
sitting
with
a
friend
and
talking
to
him.
So,
to
not
able
to
showcase
these
things,
it
is
a
bit
frustrating,
but
now
even
I
am
a
father.
If
my
dather
says,
'Behench*da
Daaru
Toh
Pila',
I
don't
know
how
I
will
feel.
So,
I
am
silent
now,
let
it
be
how
it
is
going," Dibakar
added.
When
asked
if
there
are
any
visual
cuts,
the
filmmaker
said,
"Very
little
because
we
said
we
want
an
Adult
ceritficate.
I
don't
want
the
under-adult
people
to
watch
this
just
like
the
last
one."
LSD
2
is
slated
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
19th
April
2024.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 12:49 [IST]