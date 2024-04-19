LSD 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Reveal Good & What’s Bad In Dibakar Banerjee's Film

LSD 2 What's Good What's Bad: The much talked about movie LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokhha 2 has been all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, it is the second installment of the 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha which had left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, as director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor have come together for LSD 2, the audience can't keep calm about it. To note, the movie features Urfi Javed, Swastika Mukherjee along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and Anu Malik in cameos

Talking about the film, Dibakar Banerjee had earlier stated, "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion"

As LSD 2 has finally hit the screens on the occasion of Eid, here's what the audience has been saying about the film.

What's Bad In LSD 2:

As LSD 2 has opened to mixed reviews from the audience, the netizens find it a little disappointing with a weak storyline. In fact, a Twitter user also wrote that the themes in the movie are disturbing. "Film ki Story koi Khaas nahi hai ur naa hi Acchi hai. Ek Particular Community ko Dikhane ki Koshish ki Gayi hai. But Audience ko shayad hi Pasand Aaygi. Audience Par Depend hai," a Twitter user tweeted.

#LSD2 REVIEW:



L - Lacklustre

S - Subpar

D - Disappointing #DibakarBanerjee brings a novel concept and shows the courageous side of the director in him again, but his film is nowhere close to the first instalment. The execution goes haywire in the languid affair.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️

#LoveSexAurDhoka2Review #LSD2 Film ki Story koi Khaas nahi hai ur naa hi Acchi hai. Ek Particular Community ko Dikhane ki Koshish ki Gayi hai. But Audience ko shayad hi Pasand Aaygi. Audience Par Depend hai. ⭐️⭐️

What's Good In LSD 2:

On the other hand, people find it quite relatable and revolutionary. A user tweeted, "#LSD2 Real. Relevant. Revolutionary. 'LSD2' mirrors the toxicity of today's society we all live in. Bold, Brutal, Beautiful cinema!"

This movie is the eye opening and the perfect example that how social media is effecting us !!#LSD2InCinemas so do watch it and experience something new & fresh content.#LSD2#LSD2Reviews

#LSD2 Real. Relevant. Revolutionary. 'LSD2' mirrors the toxicity of today's society we all live in. Bold, Brutal, Beautiful cinema ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars)

To note, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha will be witnessing a box office competition from Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan. It will be interesting to see if LSD2 will be able to survive this competition.