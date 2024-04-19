LSD 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Reveal Good & What’s Bad In Dibakar Banerjee's Film

LSD
2
What's
Good
What's
Bad:
The
much
talked
about
movie
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokhha
2
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
it
is
the
second
installment
of
the
2010
release
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
which
had
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
And
now,
as
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
producer
Ekta
Kapoor
have
come
together
for
LSD
2,
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
To
note,
the
movie
features
Urfi
Javed,
Swastika
Mukherjee
along
with
Mouni
Roy,
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
Anu
Malik
in
cameos
Talking
about
the
film,
Dibakar
Banerjee
had
earlier
stated,
"If
you
are
not
an
adult
then
do
not
watch
the
LSD
2
as
it
is
a
story
of
teenagers
and
kids,
but
teenagers
and
kids
cannot
watch
it
now.
If
adults
are
coming
with
their
families
to
watch
the
film,
then
talk
to
them
first.
And,
if
you
have
a
family
with
whom
talking
is
not
possible,
then
do
not
come
with
your
family.
Come
with
yourself,
come
with
friends,
come
with
girlfriends,
come
with
boyfriends,
come
with
office
people.
But,
think
before
coming
with
family
members.
And,
please
watch
it
with
discretion"
As
LSD
2
has
finally
hit
the
screens
on
the
occasion
of
Eid,
here's
what
the
audience
has
been
saying
about
the
film.
What's
Bad
In
LSD
2:
As
LSD
2
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience,
the
netizens
find
it
a
little
disappointing
with
a
weak
storyline.
In
fact,
a
Twitter
user
also
wrote
that
the
themes
in
the
movie
are
disturbing.
"Film
ki
Story
koi
Khaas
nahi
hai
ur
naa
hi
Acchi
hai.
Ek
Particular
Community
ko
Dikhane
ki
Koshish
ki
Gayi
hai.
But
Audience
ko
shayad
hi
Pasand
Aaygi.
Audience
Par
Depend
hai," a
Twitter
user
tweeted.
What's
Good
In
LSD
2:
On
the
other
hand,
people
find
it
quite
relatable
and
revolutionary.
A
user
tweeted,
"#LSD2
Real.
Relevant.
Revolutionary.
'LSD2' mirrors
the
toxicity
of
today's
society
we
all
live
in.
Bold,
Brutal,
Beautiful
cinema!"
To
note,
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
competition
from
Akshay
Kumar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama
Maidaan.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
LSD2
will
be
able
to
survive
this
competition.