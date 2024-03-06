Madgaon Express Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao- What Bollywood Celebs Said About Film

The
entertainment
industry
is
buzzing
with
anticipation
as
the
trailer
for
Excel
Entertainment's
"Madgaon
Express" has
made
its
grand
debut,
captivating
audiences
and
celebrities
alike
with
its
promise
of
non-stop
laughter
and
an
engaging
storyline.
Directed
and
written
by
Kunal
Kemmu,
in
what
marks
his
directorial
debut,
the
film
is
on
track
to
deliver
an
entertaining
journey
filled
with
humor
and
adventure.
Scheduled
for
a
theatrical
release
on
March
22,
2024,
"Madgaon
Express"
boasts
a
roster
of
talented
actors
and
has
been
met
with
widespread
acclaim
from
both
viewers
and
industry
insiders.
Industry
Acclaim
for
"Madgaon
Express"
The
trailer's
reception
has
been
overwhelmingly
positive,
with
numerous
celebrities
expressing
their
excitement
and
praise
on
social
media.
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Rajkummar
Rao,
Sandeepa
Dhar,
Hansal
Mehta,
Zoa
Morani,
Patralekhaa,
and
Neha
Dhupia
are
among
the
notable
names
who
have
lauded
the
film's
preview.
Their
collective
enthusiasm
underscores
the
film's
potential
to
be
a
significant
hit,
highlighting
Kunal
Kemmu's
successful
transition
to
directing
alongside
his
proven
acting
prowess.
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
expressed
her
admiration
by
sharing
the
trailer
on
social
media,
commenting,
"Love
it
looks
so
much
fun
@kunalkemmu." Similarly,
Rajkummar
Rao
congratulated
Kemmu,
saying,
"Congratulations
Bhai,
what
a
stellar
debut
and
what
a
great
cast!"
Sandeepa
Dhar,
Hansal
Mehta,
Zoa
Morani,
Patralekhaa,
and
Neha
Dhupia
also
shared
their
excitement
and
praise,
each
highlighting
the
trailer's
humor
and
the
director's
talent.
A
Humorous
Journey
to
Goa
"Madgaon
Express" is
set
to
take
audiences
on
a
laughter-filled
voyage
to
Goa,
promising
a
blend
of
comedy,
adventure,
and
an
intriguing
plot.
With
a
strong
ensemble
cast
including
notable
names
such
as
Pratik
Gandhi,
Divyenndu
Sharma,
Nora
Fatehi,
and
Avinash
Tiwary,
the
film
aims
to
deliver
a
memorable
cinematic
experience.
The
combination
of
a
talented
cast,
a
promising
storyline,
and
Kunal
Kemmu's
directorial
vision
has
set
high
expectations
for
the
film's
success.
Produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
"Madgaon
Express"
represents
a
significant
addition
to
the
production
house's
esteemed
portfolio.
As
the
release
date
approaches,
the
film
is
poised
to
become
a
standout
offering
for
audiences
seeking
entertainment
and
laughter.
With
its
engaging
trailer
and
the
backing
of
prominent
figures
in
the
industry,
"Madgaon
Express"
is
on
course
to
become
a
notable
entry
in
Indian
cinema.
As
it
garners
attention
and
acclaim,
the
film
is
set
to
be
a
testament
to
Kunal
Kemmu's
multifaceted
talent
and
the
enduring
appeal
of
well-crafted
comedic
adventures.