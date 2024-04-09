Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report; Ajay Devgn Movie Earns Rs 27+ Lakhs

Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Day
1:
After
the
super-success
of
Shaitaan,
Ajay
Devgn
is
curently
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
his
next,
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
release
date
of
this
biographical
sports-drama
has
been
officially
pushed
to
11th
April
2024
for
Eid.
Previously,
the
film
was
scheduled
to
hit
cinemas
on
10th
April.
Maidaan
-
headlined
by
Ajay
Devgn
-
is
based
on
the
illustrious
life
of
the
football
legeng
named
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Given
the
buzz
around
the
release
of
Maidan,
the
advance
booking
report
looks
quite
impressive.
Read
on...
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Day
1
Report:
Maidaan
marks
Ajay
Devgn's
second
release
of
this
year,
after
the
supernatural-thriller
Shaitaan.
The
sports-drama
has
been
in
the
making
for
almost
5
years.
After
facing
multiple
delays,
the
film
is
finally
al
set
to
release
in
cinemas
on
Thursday
(April
11).
Maidaan
will
also
be
released
in
IMAX
format.
According
to
industry
tracker
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
is
expected
to
have
more
than
2,700
shows
in
India.
The
report
also
adds
that
Ajay's
film
has
apparently
sold
12,766
tickets
(without
block
seats)
for
1st
day,
earning
around
Rs
27.38
lakhs
for
its
opening
day.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
with
block
seats,
the
sports-drama
is
expected
to
earn
around
Rs
82.72
lakhs
on
its
first
day.
About
Maidaan:
Produced
by
Boney
JKapoor,
Zee
Sudios,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
&
Akash
Chawla,
Maidaan
has
been
passed
with
zero
cuts
by
the
Central
Board
of
Film
Certification
and
the
run
time
is
3
hours
1
minute.
The
film
also
stars
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
in
prominent
roles.
Ajay's
film
will
have
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
highly-anticipated
masala-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
BMCM
also
features
Prthviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F.