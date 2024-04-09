Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report; Ajay Devgn Movie Earns Rs 27+ Lakhs

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1: After the super-success of Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is curently gearing up for the release of his next, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the release date of this biographical sports-drama has been officially pushed to 11th April 2024 for Eid. Previously, the film was scheduled to hit cinemas on 10th April. Maidaan - headlined by Ajay Devgn - is based on the illustrious life of the football legeng named Syed Abdul Rahim. Given the buzz around the release of Maidan, the advance booking report looks quite impressive. Read on...

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report:

Maidaan marks Ajay Devgn's second release of this year, after the supernatural-thriller Shaitaan. The sports-drama has been in the making for almost 5 years. After facing multiple delays, the film is finally al set to release in cinemas on Thursday (April 11). Maidaan will also be released in IMAX format.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maidaan is expected to have more than 2,700 shows in India. The report also adds that Ajay's film has apparently sold 12,766 tickets (without block seats) for 1st day, earning around Rs 27.38 lakhs for its opening day. As the report further suggests, with block seats, the sports-drama is expected to earn around Rs 82.72 lakhs on its first day.

About Maidaan:

Produced by Boney JKapoor, Zee Sudios, Arunava Joy Sengupta & Akash Chawla, Maidaan has been passed with zero cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification and the run time is 3 hours 1 minute. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in prominent roles.

Ajay's film will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated masala-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM also features Prthviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

