Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses 16.1 LAKHS Three Days Ahead Of Release

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Followed by the stupendous success of Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is all set to captivate the audience once again with his next, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), Ajay plays the role of the legendary football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the pioneer of Indian football. The advance booking of the upcoming biographical sports-drama has already started and it sees promising ticket sales.

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update:

Maidaan advance booking has already started on online ticket booking platforms for limited shows and the sales look promising. According to Sacnilk, this biographical sports-drama has managed to sell over 7,700 tickets for its opening day, earning Rs 16.15 LAKHS.

The report further adds that if the block seat booking numbers are included then Maidaan has apparently earned Rs 50.73 lakhs for its opening day, i.e. Wednesday - 10th April.

About Maidaan:

Maidaan has been in the production for almost 5 years and after facing multiple hurdles, the film is finally scheduled for an Eid 2024 release. Ajay's film is all set to hit theatres on 10th April 2024! The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Ajay said in a statement, "After 1983 (referring to India's grand win at the 1983 cricket world cup), football was lost somewhere. I was amazed that this happened in our country. We had Amita Sharma (director), who did extensive research. I would not call it just a sports film. It has got so much drama. As an actor, it was a film with so many layers. It is very strong in its emotional drama, apart from sports. After a long time, I had fun doing a film like this. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Ajay's much-awaited Maidaan will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's hugh-budget masala action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

