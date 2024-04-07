Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses 16.1 LAKHS Three Days Ahead Of Release

Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1:
Followed
by
the
stupendous
success
of
Shaitaan,
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
set
to
captivate
the
audience
once
again
with
his
next,
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
Ajay
plays
the
role
of
the
legendary
football
coach
named
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
known
as
the
pioneer
of
Indian
football.
The
advance
booking
of
the
upcoming
biographical
sports-drama
has
already
started
and
it
sees
promising
ticket
sales.
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1
Update:
Maidaan
advance
booking
has
already
started
on
online
ticket
booking
platforms
for
limited
shows
and
the
sales
look
promising.
According
to
Sacnilk,
this
biographical
sports-drama
has
managed
to
sell
over
7,700
tickets
for
its
opening
day,
earning
Rs
16.15
LAKHS.
The
report
further
adds
that
if
the
block
seat
booking
numbers
are
included
then
Maidaan
has
apparently
earned
Rs
50.73
lakhs
for
its
opening
day,
i.e.
Wednesday
-
10th
April.
About
Maidaan:
Maidaan
has
been
in
the
production
for
almost
5
years
and
after
facing
multiple
hurdles,
the
film
is
finally
scheduled
for
an
Eid
2024
release.
Ajay's
film
is
all
set
to
hit
theatres
on
10th
April
2024!
The
film
also
stars
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
in
pivotal
roles.
Talking
about
the
film,
Ajay
said
in
a
statement,
"After
1983
(referring
to
India's
grand
win
at
the
1983
cricket
world
cup),
football
was
lost
somewhere.
I
was
amazed
that
this
happened
in
our
country.
We
had
Amita
Sharma
(director),
who
did
extensive
research.
I
would
not
call
it
just
a
sports
film.
It
has
got
so
much
drama.
As
an
actor,
it
was
a
film
with
so
many
layers.
It
is
very
strong
in
its
emotional
drama,
apart
from
sports.
After
a
long
time,
I
had
fun
doing
a
film
like
this.
I
thoroughly
enjoyed
it."
Ajay's
much-awaited
Maidaan
will
have
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
hugh-budget
masala
action-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.