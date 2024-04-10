Maidaan: Ajay's Film Faces Legal Trouble Over Plagiarism Allegations; Mysore Court Orders Stay On Release

Mysore,
India
-
Ajay
Devgn's
much-anticipated
film
"Maidaan," set
to
premiere
on
April
11,
has
encountered
a
significant
legal
setback.
A
Mysore
court
has
issued
an
injunction
to
halt
the
movie's
release
over
a
plagiarism
accusation.
The
claim
comes
from
Anil
Kumar,
a
scriptwriter
from
Karnataka,
who
alleges
that
his
script
has
been
unlawly
copied.
The
principal
district
and
session
court
in
Mysore
took
action
after
Anil
Kumar
filed
a
complaint.
Kumar
claims
to
have
penned
a
script
in
2010
about
the
Indian
football
team's
exclusion
from
the
FIFA
World
Cup
in
1950.
He
registered
this
script
under
the
title
"Paadanduka"
with
the
Screen
Writers
Association
in
Mumbai
and
shared
details
on
his
LinkedIn.
Anil's
contention
hinges
on
his
interactions
with
Sukhdas
Suryavanshi,
the
assistant
director
of
"Maidaan."
According
to
Kumar,
they
discussed
the
script
in
2019,
with
promises
made
for
a
meeting
with
Aamir
Khan
to
produce
the
film,
which
never
materialized.
"I
have
the
entire
chat
history.
He
told
me
he’d
make
me
meet
Aamir
Khan
but
I
couldn't
meet
him
for
certain
reasons.
I
gave
him
the
story
and
registered
the
same
with
the
Screen
Writers
Association,"
Kumar
stated.
Upon
discovering
the
trailer
and
filmmaker
statements
about
"Maidaan,"
Kumar
felt
his
story
was
being
used
without
his
permission.
"I
heard
that
a
movie
named
'Maidaan' is
getting
released,
I
was
surprised
because
even
I
have
the
same
story.
When
I
looked
at
the
teaser
and
their
statements,
I
got
to
know
that
it
was
my
story,"
Kumar
added.
With
his
lawyer,
Iyanna,
Kumar
sought
a
permanent
injunction
against
the
film's
release,
leading
to
the
court's
order
on
April
8.
The
directive
specifically
targets
Zee
Studios,
producer
Boney
Kapoor,
and
the
film's
direction
team,
including
Amit
Sharma
and
Sukhdas
Suryavanshi,
to
halt
the
movie's
debut.
"The
Mysore
principal
district
and
session
court
has
stayed
the
release
of
the
'Maidaan' movie
starring
Ajay
Devgn,
produced
by
Zee
studios
and
Boney
Kapoor,
which
was
supposed
to
be
released
on
April
11.
The
complaint
was
filed
by
story
writer
Anil
Kumar.
The
story
which
was
registered
at
Screen
Writers
Association
is
being
misused
and
being
released
by
Zee
studios
and
the
court
has
ordered
to
halt
the
release,"
said
Iyanna.
Anil
Kumar
has
sent
the
court
order
notice
to
the
concerned
parties,
and
the
next
hearing
is
scheduled
for
April
24.
This
development
places
the
film's
future
in
uncertainty,
with
the
legal
proceedings
expected
to
reveal
more
about
the
case's
specifics.