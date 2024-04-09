Maidaan Cast FEES: Ajay Devgn Gets WHOPPING Amount; Check Other Actors' Salaries

Maidaan Cast Salaries: Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Maidaan has been grabbing headlines lately for all right reasons. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the upcoming biographical sports-drama has been in the making for almost 5 years now. After facing multiple hurdles, Ajay's film is scheduled to hit cinemas this week. The movie is based on the illustrious life of the unsung football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. Amidst the growing anticipation around the release, fans are curious to know about the starcast's salaries.

Maidaan Cast, Release Date & Plot Deets:

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, Arunava Joy Sengupta & Akash Chawla, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn in titular role along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh among others in prominent roles.

The biographical sports-drama showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1952 to 1962. During this time period, which was regarded as the 'Golden Age of Indian Football', it was Rahim's guidance and commitment that led the Indian football team to victory in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962.

The movie was previously scheduled to hit theatres on 10th April 2024. However, the makers pushed it to the next day (Thursday) as India will be celebrating Eid on April 11. Ajay's film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shorff's masala action-entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is A Perfect Tribute To The Golden Era Of Indian Football; Dhamakedaar GOAL

Maidaan Cast Fees:

Ajay Devgn Maidan Salary:

After playing a doting father in his last release, Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is all set to captivate the auience with his portrayal of the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the pioneer of Indian football. According to a Tellychakkar report, the 55-year-old actor has been paid a whopping amount of Rs 30 CRORES!

Priyamani Maidaan Salary:

Jawan star Priyamani will be seen as Rahim's wife in the film, for which she reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 2 crores. Interestingly, The Family Man actress has been paid 1,400% lesser than her leading man for Maidaan.

Gajraj Rao Maidaan Salary:

The versatile actor plays a prominent role in Ajay's film. However, not much has been revealed about Gajraj's character. If reports are to be believed, his remuneration is said to be around Rs 85 lakhs.

Rudranil Ghosh Maidaan Salary:

Popular Benali actor Rudranil Ghosh will also be seen in Maidaan. While his character deets have been kept under wraps for now, Ghosh has allegedly charged Rs 20 lakhs for his role.

Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama Is Power Packed & Captivating; Here's What Critics Have To Say