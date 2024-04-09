Maidaan Cast FEES: Ajay Devgn Gets WHOPPING Amount; Check Other Actors' Salaries

Maidaan
Cast
Salaries:
Ajay
Devgn's
upcoming
movie
Maidaan
has
been
grabbing
headlines
lately
for
all
right
reasons.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
upcoming
biographical
sports-drama
has
been
in
the
making
for
almost
5
years
now.
After
facing
multiple
hurdles,
Ajay's
film
is
scheduled
to
hit
cinemas
this
week.
The
movie
is
based
on
the
illustrious
life
of
the
unsung
football
legend,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Amidst
the
growing
anticipation
around
the
release,
fans
are
curious
to
know
about
the
starcast's
salaries.
Maidaan
Cast,
Release
Date
&
Plot
Deets:
Produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
Zee
Studios,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta
&
Akash
Chawla,
Maidaan
stars
Ajay
Devgn
in
titular
role
along
with
Priyamani,
Gajraj
Rao
and
Rudranil
Ghosh
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
biographical
sports-drama
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1952
to
1962.
During
this
time
period,
which
was
regarded
as
the
'Golden
Age
of
Indian
Football',
it
was
Rahim's
guidance
and
commitment
that
led
the
Indian
football
team
to
victory
in
the
Asian
Games
of
1951
and
1962.
The
movie
was
previously
scheduled
to
hit
theatres
on
10th
April
2024.
However,
the
makers
pushed
it
to
the
next
day
(Thursday)
as
India
will
be
celebrating
Eid
on
April
11.
Ajay's
film
will
be
clashing
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shorff's
masala
action-entertainer,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
After
playing
a
doting
father
in
his
last
release,
Shaitaan,
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
set
to
captivate
the
auience
with
his
portrayal
of
the
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
known
as
the
pioneer
of
Indian
football.
According
to
a
Tellychakkar
report,
the
55-year-old
actor
has
been
paid
a
whopping
amount
of
Rs
30
CRORES!
Priyamani
Maidaan
Salary:
Jawan
star
Priyamani
will
be
seen
as
Rahim's
wife
in
the
film,
for
which
she
reportedly
took
home
a
paycheck
of
Rs
2
crores.
Interestingly,
The
Family
Man
actress
has
been
paid
1,400%
lesser
than
her
leading
man
for
Maidaan.
Gajraj
Rao
Maidaan
Salary:
The
versatile
actor
plays
a
prominent
role
in
Ajay's
film.
However,
not
much
has
been
revealed
about
Gajraj's
character.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
his
remuneration
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
85
lakhs.
Rudranil
Ghosh
Maidaan
Salary:
Popular
Benali
actor
Rudranil
Ghosh
will
also
be
seen
in
Maidaan.
While
his
character
deets
have
been
kept
under
wraps
for
now,
Ghosh
has
allegedly
charged
Rs
20
lakhs
for
his
role.