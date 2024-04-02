Maidaan Copied From SRK's Chak De India? Director Boney Kapoor Spills Tea, Highlighting One Similarity

Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
Copied
From
SRK's
Chak
De
India:
Now
that
the
final
trailer
of
Maidaan
has
been
released,
there
is
discussion
online
regarding
the
movie
potentially
being
inspired
by
Shahrukh
Khan's
Chak
De
India.
It's
worth
noting
that
both
films
fall
within
the
sports
genre
and
primarily
focus
on
the
journey
of
a
coach
who
harbors
lofty
aspirations
for
their
team.
While
Maidaan
revolves
around
the
pioneering
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
Chak
De
India
tells
the
story
of
an
ex-hockey
player
who
coaches
the
Indian
women's
national
hockey
team.
Indeed,
not
only
both
the
movies
share
the
same
genre,
but
it
also
depicts
almost
similar
storyline.
Amidst
allegations
of
Maidaan
being
copied
from
Chak
De
India,
producer
Boney
Kapoor
has
stepped
forward
to
address
these
claims.
IS
AJAY
DEVGN'S
MAIDAAN
COPIED
FROM
SRK'S
CHAK
DE
INDIA?
Boney
Kapoor
has
dispelled
all
allegations
surrounding
his
upcoming
movie
Maidaan.
The
producer
emphatically
stated,
"There
are
no
similarities
between
these
films." He
then
humorously
remarked
that
the
only
resemblance
between
Maidaan
and
Chak
De
India
is
that
"22
players
are
running
after
one
ball
on
the
field."
Boney
Kapoor
went
on
to
clear
the
air,
saying,
"The
story
is
different,
the
struggle
is
different.
This
is
also
not
a
sports
biopic,
it's
the
journey
of
Abdul
Rahim.
Maidaan
is
about
his
emotional
journey.
Football
is
just
the
medium."
On
the
other
hand,
director
Amit
Sharma
claimed
that
he
always
wanted
to
do
a
biopic
and
Maidaan
came
as
a
challenge
to
him.
Referring
to
the
same,
he
said,
"Challenges
are
always
good,
as
one
would
get
bored
making
the
same
films." Amit
is
contend
that
audiences
will
finally
get
to
know
about
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
is
famed
in
sports
industry
but
known
less
to
the
normal
people.
"They
need
to
know
what
he's
done
for
the
country.
There
is
no
jingoism,
but
just
his
utmost
love
for
India
and
football,"
said
the
filmmaker.
Maidaan
dropped
it's
final
trailer
on
April
2.
The
movie
is
now
all
set
to
hit
the
theaters
on
April
10.
This
biographical
sports
drama
stars
Ajay
Devgn,
Priyamani,
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
leading
roles.
Set
during
the
golden
era
of
football
from
1952
to
1962,
"Maidaan" narrates
the
tale
of
the
unsung
coach
S.A.
Rahim.
