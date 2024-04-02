Maidaan Copied From SRK's Chak De India? Director Boney Kapoor Spills Tea, Highlighting One Similarity

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Copied From SRK's Chak De India: Now that the final trailer of Maidaan has been released, there is discussion online regarding the movie potentially being inspired by Shahrukh Khan's Chak De India. It's worth noting that both films fall within the sports genre and primarily focus on the journey of a coach who harbors lofty aspirations for their team. While Maidaan revolves around the pioneering football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Chak De India tells the story of an ex-hockey player who coaches the Indian women's national hockey team. Indeed, not only both the movies share the same genre, but it also depicts almost similar storyline. Amidst allegations of Maidaan being copied from Chak De India, producer Boney Kapoor has stepped forward to address these claims.

IS AJAY DEVGN'S MAIDAAN COPIED FROM SRK'S CHAK DE INDIA?

Boney Kapoor has dispelled all allegations surrounding his upcoming movie Maidaan. The producer emphatically stated, "There are no similarities between these films." He then humorously remarked that the only resemblance between Maidaan and Chak De India is that "22 players are running after one ball on the field." Boney Kapoor went on to clear the air, saying, "The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it's the journey of Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium."

On the other hand, director Amit Sharma claimed that he always wanted to do a biopic and Maidaan came as a challenge to him. Referring to the same, he said, "Challenges are always good, as one would get bored making the same films." Amit is contend that audiences will finally get to know about Syed Abdul Rahim who is famed in sports industry but known less to the normal people. "They need to know what he's done for the country. There is no jingoism, but just his utmost love for India and football," said the filmmaker.

WHEN WILL MAIDAAN RELEASE?

Maidaan dropped it's final trailer on April 2. The movie is now all set to hit the theaters on April 10. This biographical sports drama stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in leading roles. Set during the golden era of football from 1952 to 1962, "Maidaan" narrates the tale of the unsung coach S.A. Rahim.