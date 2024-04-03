Maidaan First Review: Ajay Brings His Character To Life With Authenticity & Depth In Gripping Sports Drama

Maidaan
First
Review:
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
over
the
headlines
in
2024
and
rightfully
so.
After
winning
hearts
with
his
impressive
performance
in
his
first
release
of
the
year
Shaitaan,
Ajay
is
now
grabbing
eyeballs
with
his
upcoming
release
Maidaan.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
biographical
sports
drama
based
on
the
life
of
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
For
the
uninitiated,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
played
a
key
role
in
structuring
the
Indian
football
and
under
his
guidance,
Indian
team
earned
2
gold
medals
in
1951
Asian
Games
and
1962
Asian
Games.
To
note,
the
sports
drama
features
Ajay
Devgn
in
the
role
of
the
football
coach
and
the
trailer
has
got
everyone
quite
excited.
And
while
everyone
is
eagerly
looking
forward
to
Maidaan
release
on
Eid
this
year,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
the
first
review
of
the
film
which
also
stars
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead
and
is
produced
by
Boney
Kapoor
Maidaan
First
Review
The
review
was
shared
by
Always
Bollywood
calling
Maidaan
a
compelling
and
gripping
watch.
As
per
the
tweet,
"Ajay
completely
embodies
the
character,
bringing
them
to
life
with
such
authenticity
and
depth".
This
isn't
all.
The
social
media
is
abuzz
with
reports
about
Maidaan
likely
to
get
4
stars.
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
beat
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 17:05 [IST]