Maidaan First Review: Ajay Brings His Character To Life With Authenticity & Depth In Gripping Sports Drama

Maidaan First Review: Ajay Devgn is all over the headlines in 2024 and rightfully so. After winning hearts with his impressive performance in his first release of the year Shaitaan, Ajay is now grabbing eyeballs with his upcoming release Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the movie happens to be a biographical sports drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

For the uninitiated, Syed Abdul Rahim played a key role in structuring the Indian football and under his guidance, Indian team earned 2 gold medals in 1951 Asian Games and 1962 Asian Games. To note, the sports drama features Ajay Devgn in the role of the football coach and the trailer has got everyone quite excited. And while everyone is eagerly looking forward to Maidaan release on Eid this year, we have got our hands on the first review of the film which also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead and is produced by Boney Kapoor

Maidaan First Review

The review was shared by Always Bollywood calling Maidaan a compelling and gripping watch. As per the tweet, "Ajay completely embodies the character, bringing them to life with such authenticity and depth". This isn't all. The social media is abuzz with reports about Maidaan likely to get 4 stars.

To note, Maidaan will be witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.