Maidaan OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Film Online After Theatrical Run?

Maidaan
OTT
release
date:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Ajay
Devgn's
much-awaited
film
has
hit
the
silver
screens
on
Thursday
(April
11).
The
Bollywood
superstar
is
playing
the
role
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahum,
who
was
a
prominent
football
coach
for
the
Indian
team
for
a
decade.
MAIDAAN
REVIEW:
MAIDAAN
FILM
REVIEW
AND
CAST
The
biographical
sports
film,
which
has
been
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma,
has
received
rave
reviews
from
the
critics
and
the
audience.
While
Ajay
Devgn
is
playing
the
lead
role,
it
is
well
supported
by
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao.
Maidaan
preview
shows
were
released
on
April
10,
2024
while
the
film
arrived
in
the
cinema
halls
worldwide
on
April
11
on
the
occasion
of
Eid
2024.
Bollywood
critic
and
trade
analsyt
Taran
Adarsh
praised
the
sports
drama,
calling
it
one
of
the
finest
sports
based
movies
in
India.
"#Maidaan
is,
without
doubt,
one
of
the
finest
sports-based
films
made
in
#India...
Captivating
second
half,
brilliant
finale
and
an
award-worthy
act
by
#AjayDevgn
are
its
biggest
strengths...
Fitting
tribute
to
#TeamIndia
and
Coach
#SARahim
by
Team
#Maidaan...
STRONGLY
RECOMMENDED!
#MaidaanReview," Adarsh
tweeted.
Filmibeat
critic
Murtuza
Iqbal
called
Maidaan
the
'perfect
tribute
to
the
golden
era
of
Indian
football'.
In
his
detailed
review,
he
wrote,
"When
it
comes
to
Maidaan,
the
movie's
first
half
is
a
bit
slow,
and
apart
from
the
football
matches,
not
many
scenes
in
the
first
half
keep
us
hooked
to
the
screens.
In
fact,
with
a
runtime
of
3
hours,
you
would
feel
that
the
makers
could
have
trimmed
the
movie
a
bit
before
the
interval.
However,
from
the
interval
block
to
the
climax,
Maidaan
keeps
you
on
the
edge
of
the
seat."
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
advance
booking
for
Maidaan
suggests
that
the
film
will
earn
at
least
3
crore
on
the
first
day
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
is
clashing
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
in
the
cinema
halls.
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
BMCM
advance
booking
is
better
when
compared
to
Maidaan.
The
first
day
box
office
collection
of
Maidaan
will
be
revealed
on
Friday
(April
12).
CREW
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
WILL
FILM
PREMIERE
ON
OTT?
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Maidaan
online
after
the
theatrical
run?
Many
Hindi
films
like
Hrithik
Roshan-Deepika
Padukone
starter
Fighter,
Ranbir
Kapoor's
Animal
and
Sam
Bahadur
had
their
digital
premiere
on
streaming
platforms
two
months
after
their
release
in
the
theatres.
According
to
a
report
in
IndiaTimes,
Amazon
Prime
Video
has
bought
the
streaming
rights
of
Maidaan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
leading
OTT
platform
has
reportedly
purchased
the
digital
rights
for
the
highly
anticipated
flick.
One
has
to
note
that
there's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
OTT
platform
for
Maidaan
as
certain
reports
claim
that
ZEE5
might
also
be
in
contention
for
the
digital
rights.