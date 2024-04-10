Maidaan Overseas Review Ratings: Ajay’s Stellar Performance In Sports Drama Leaves Audience IMPRESSED & PROUD

Maidaan Overseas Review Ratings: Ajay Devgn is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, his recent release Maidaan has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under whose guidance the Indian team won two medals between 1952-1962. While Ajay is seen playing the role of the football coach, Maidaan also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

Interestingly, Maidaan happens to be Ajay's Eidi for his fans across the world. The movie, which was earlier scheduled for a full fledged release on April 10, will now be having a full scale release on April 11. However, as Dubai celebrates Eid a day before it is celebrated in India, Maidaan has been released Dubai and other overseas countries on April 10. Needless to say the social media is abuzz with tweets about Maidaan.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, "A sports gem from #India, #Maidaan scores with a stirring second half and #AjayDevgn's stellar performance. A fitting ode to #TeamIndia and Coach #SARahim. A must-watch! A sharper first half and tighter editing would've upped the game. #ARRahman's soundtrack doesn't hit the mark but his background score is a winner". Another user tweeted, "@ajaydevgn delivers a game-changing performance and portrays the character with such empathy yet formidability. The intense yet (at times) gentle ACTOR he is... I've honestly become a bigger admirer of his. Lovely performances by #Priyamani & @raogajraj. As an Indian, I felt so proud of this movie yet somewhat sad how Syed Abdul Rahim's contributions were lost in history chapters until now". Maidaan has been getting 3 to 4 stars in overseas post release.

I’ve seen many sports biographies in Hindi cinema, but nothing has moved me to this level like #Maidaan. Such an unsung yet underdog story presented in a highly engaging way. The colour palette, atmospheric set creations, stunning cinematography and camera nonevents during the… pic.twitter.com/BEYYFleB0S — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) April 10, 2024

#Maidaan first half is pure class.



Ajay Devgn deserves national award for that pre-interval act only! — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) April 10, 2024

To note, Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and fans have been quite curious to know which movie will prevail at the box office. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.