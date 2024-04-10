Maidaan Overseas Review Ratings: Ajay’s Stellar Performance In Sports Drama Leaves Audience IMPRESSED & PROUD

Maidaan
Overseas
Review
Ratings:
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
his
recent
release
Maidaan
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
in
the
town.
Directed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
under
whose
guidance
the
Indian
team
won
two
medals
between
1952-1962.
While
Ajay
is
seen
playing
the
role
of
the
football
coach,
Maidaan
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead.
Interestingly,
Maidaan
happens
to
be
Ajay's
Eidi
for
his
fans
across
the
world.
The
movie,
which
was
earlier
scheduled
for
a
full
fledged
release
on
April
10,
will
now
be
having
a
full
scale
release
on
April
11.
However,
as
Dubai
celebrates
Eid
a
day
before
it
is
celebrated
in
India,
Maidaan
has
been
released
Dubai
and
other
overseas
countries
on
April
10.
Needless
to
say
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
about
Maidaan.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
"A
sports
gem
from
#India,
#Maidaan
scores
with
a
stirring
second
half
and
#AjayDevgn's
stellar
performance.
A
fitting
ode
to
#TeamIndia
and
Coach
#SARahim.
A
must-watch!
A
sharper
first
half
and
tighter
editing
would've
upped
the
game.
#ARRahman's
soundtrack
doesn't
hit
the
mark
but
his
background
score
is
a
winner".
Another
user
tweeted,
"@ajaydevgn
delivers
a
game-changing
performance
and
portrays
the
character
with
such
empathy
yet
formidability.
The
intense
yet
(at
times)
gentle
ACTOR
he
is...
I've
honestly
become
a
bigger
admirer
of
his.
Lovely
performances
by
#Priyamani
&
@raogajraj.
As
an
Indian,
I
felt
so
proud
of
this
movie
yet
somewhat
sad
how
Syed
Abdul
Rahim's
contributions
were
lost
in
history
chapters
until
now".
Maidaan
has
been
getting
3
to
4
stars
in
overseas
post
release.
I’ve
seen
many
sports
biographies
in
Hindi
cinema,
but
nothing
has
moved
me
to
this
level
like
#Maidaan.
Such
an
unsung
yet
underdog
story
presented
in
a
highly
engaging
way.
The
colour
palette,
atmospheric
set
creations,
stunning
cinematography
and
camera
nonevents
during
the…
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
fans
have
been
quite
curious
to
know
which
movie
will
prevail
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
