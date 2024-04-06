Maidaan Release: Who Was Abdul Syed Rahim? All About Football Coach Who Inspired Ajay Devgn’s Character

Ajay
Devgn
Maidaan
Character
Deets:
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
set
to
win
hearts
again
with
his
next
release,
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
upcoming
biographical
sports-drama
-
headlined
by
Devgn
-
is
based
on
the
extraordinary
life
of
the
unsung
hero
named
Abdul
Syed
Rahim,
known
as
the
pioneer
of
Indian
football.
Devgn
has
effortlessly
slipped
into
the
shoes
of
Rahim,
the
Indian
football
team
coach
and
manager
of
the
Indian
National
team.
The
55-year-old
actor
will
essay
the
role
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
who
took
Indian
football
to
new
heights.
Maidaan:
Who
Was
Abdul
Syed
Rahim?
Born
on
17th
August
1909
in
Hyderabad,
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
-
popularly
known
as
Rahim
Saab
-
started
his
career
as
a
school
teacher
and
later,
he
took
a
diploma
in
physical
education
and
took
charge
of
sports
activities
in
the
last
two
schools
he
served
as
teacher.
Rahim
was
a
professional
footballer
for
a
while,
as
he
had
played
for
the
Qamar
Club,
which
was
then
considered
to
be
one
of
the
best
teams
in
the
local
league
and
the
Dutch
Amateur
League
club
HSV
Hoek
in
the
Netherlands.
The
biographical
sports-drama
showcases
the
illustrious
era
of
Indian
football,
spanning
from
1952
to
1962.
During
this
time
period,
which
was
regarded
as
the
'Golden
Age
of
Indian
Football',
it
was
Rahim's
guidance
and
commitment
that
led
the
Indian
football
team
to
victory
in
the
Asian
Games
of
1951
and
1962.
During
a
recent
interview,
Ajay
Devgn
revealed
that
Abdul
Syed
Rahim's
story
took
him
by
surprise
and
he
was
keen
on
bringing
the
inspirational
story
to
the
audience.
"Apart
from
being
a
great
story,
I
never
knew
that
something
like
that
had
happened
in
our
country
and
football
had
reached
its
peak
and
only
because
of,
I
can't
say
one
man,
but
one
man
and
these
players
who
changed
the
course
of
football
in
the
'50s
and
'60s.
In
fact,
I
was
shocked
and
surprised
this
would
have
happened
and
there
is
a
person
like
him
and
that
was
the
first
thing
that
this
story
needs
to
be
told,"
the
actor
expressed.
Maidaan
Release
Date:
Ajay's
much-awaited
film
is
scheduled
for
an
Eid
2024
release.
The
film
will
hit
theatres
on
10th
April
(Thursday).
For
the
uninitiated,
Ajay
Devgn-starrer
Maidaan
will
have
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
high-budget
masala
action-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.