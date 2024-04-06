Maidaan Release: Who Was Abdul Syed Rahim? All About Football Coach Who Inspired Ajay Devgn’s Character

Ajay Devgn Maidaan Character Deets: Ajay Devgn is all set to win hearts again with his next release, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the upcoming biographical sports-drama - headlined by Devgn - is based on the extraordinary life of the unsung hero named Abdul Syed Rahim, known as the pioneer of Indian football.

Devgn has effortlessly slipped into the shoes of Rahim, the Indian football team coach and manager of the Indian National team. The 55-year-old actor will essay the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who took Indian football to new heights.

Maidaan: Who Was Abdul Syed Rahim?

Born on 17th August 1909 in Hyderabad, Syed Abdul Rahim - popularly known as Rahim Saab - started his career as a school teacher and later, he took a diploma in physical education and took charge of sports activities in the last two schools he served as teacher. Rahim was a professional footballer for a while, as he had played for the Qamar Club, which was then considered to be one of the best teams in the local league and the Dutch Amateur League club HSV Hoek in the Netherlands.

The biographical sports-drama showcases the illustrious era of Indian football, spanning from 1952 to 1962. During this time period, which was regarded as the 'Golden Age of Indian Football', it was Rahim's guidance and commitment that led the Indian football team to victory in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962.

During a recent interview, Ajay Devgn revealed that Abdul Syed Rahim's story took him by surprise and he was keen on bringing the inspirational story to the audience.

"Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can't say one man, but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the '50s and '60s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told," the actor expressed.

Maidaan Release Date:

Ajay's much-awaited film is scheduled for an Eid 2024 release. The film will hit theatres on 10th April (Thursday). For the uninitiated, Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's high-budget masala action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

