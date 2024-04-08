Maidaan Release Time Update: Here’s When Ajay’s Sports Drama Will Be Releasing In Theatres

Maidaan
Release
Time
Update:
After
giving
a
hit
with
Vikas
Bahl
starrer
Shaitaan,
Ajay
Devgn
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
upcoming
release
Maidaan
and
fans
can't
wait
to
see
him
in
a
new
avatar.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
under
whose
guidance
the
Indian
team
went
on
to
win
two
gold
medals.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao,
Maidaan
feature
Ajay
in
the
role
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
The
trailer
got
the
fans
excited
and
audience
has
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
movie.
And
while
Maidaan
is
set
to
release
on
April
10,
the
makers
had
begun
the
advance
booking
a
week
ago
for
the
first
day.
However,
as
per
the
recent
update,
the
multiplexes
have
been
refunding
the
tickets
especially
for
first
day
first
show.
This
is
because
Maidaan's
first
show
is
not
taking
place
in
the
morning.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Hungama,
Maidaan's
first
show
will
be
taking
place
at
6
PM.
A
multiplex
official
told
Bollywood
Hungama,
"Just
sometime
back,
we
got
a
message
stating
that
Maidaan's
shows
should
begin
from
6:00
PM
on
Wednesday.
We
have
been
asked
to
not
play
any
shows
before
the
said
time
and
that
bookings
of
all
shows
before
6:00
PM
should
be
immediately
stopped.
Later,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
makers
also
made
the
same
request.
We'll
now
refund
money
to
all
those
who
booked
the
pre-6:00
PM
shows
of
these
films
on
April
10."
Interestingly,
as
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 14:12 [IST]