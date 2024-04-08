Maidaan Release Time Update: Here’s When Ajay’s Sports Drama Will Be Releasing In Theatres

Maidaan Release Time Update: After giving a hit with Vikas Bahl starrer Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is now making headlines for his upcoming release Maidaan and fans can't wait to see him in a new avatar. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under whose guidance the Indian team went on to win two gold medals. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan feature Ajay in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim

The trailer got the fans excited and audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie. And while Maidaan is set to release on April 10, the makers had begun the advance booking a week ago for the first day. However, as per the recent update, the multiplexes have been refunding the tickets especially for first day first show. This is because Maidaan's first show is not taking place in the morning.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Maidaan's first show will be taking place at 6 PM. A multiplex official told Bollywood Hungama, "Just sometime back, we got a message stating that Maidaan's shows should begin from 6:00 PM on Wednesday. We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's makers also made the same request. We'll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10."

Interestingly, as Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.