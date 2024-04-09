Maidaan Tickets: Here's How You Can Watch Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama & Buy Movie Tickets For 99?

Maidaan tickets price: In a move to make cinema more accessible and affordable, Mukta A2 Cinemas, a prominent player in the film exhibition sector, has launched an exceptional ticket pricing initiative. For the eagerly awaited film "Maidaan," featuring Ajay Devgn and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the cinema chain is offering tickets at a reduced price of Rs 99. This special pricing, aiming to draw in crowds and unite movie enthusiasts across the country, will be in effect from April 10th in all its cinema locations nationwide.

HOW TO BUY MAIDAAN MOVIE TICKETS AT RS 99?

Alongside the discounted ticket offer, Mukta A2 Cinemas is also introducing special deals on food and beverage combos, enhancing the overall movie-watching experience. Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta A2 Cinemas, highlighted the chain’s dedication to offering top-notch entertainment experiences. He expressed his hope that the initiative would amplify the celebration of India's spirit and its historical achievements in football, as depicted in "Maidaan."

Subhash Ghai and Mukta A2 Cinemas have been credited with making cinema more accessible to a broader audience. Satwik Lele, C.O.O of Mukta A2 Cinemas, expressed his contentment over the exclusive ticket pricing for "Maidaan" as a step forward in this direction. The film "Maidaan" is a sports biopic that takes audiences through the golden era of Indian football. With a release date set for April 11th, the film will hold paid previews from 6 pm on April 10th, allowing fans an early glimpse of this cinematic tribute to Indian football.

This initiative by Mukta A2 Cinemas is a part of its continuous efforts to provide value and enhance the cinematic experience for its patrons. By offering tickets at a significantly reduced price, the chain not only makes movie-going more affordable but also promotes the rich cultural heritage and sports history of India through cinema. With "Maidaan," moviegoers are set to experience an inspiring story that celebrates India's football legacy on the big screen, making it a must-watch for sports enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike.

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn in a lead role.