Maidaan Tickets: Here's How You Can Watch Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama & Buy Movie Tickets For 99?
Mukta A2 Cinemas has launched a special ticket pricing initiative for the film Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, nationwide. Tickets will be available at a discounted price of Rs 99 from April 10th, alongside deals on food and beverages, in an effort to make cinema more accessible and celebrate India's football history.
Maidaan
tickets
price:
In
a
move
to
make
cinema
more
accessible
and
affordable,
Mukta
A2
Cinemas,
a
prominent
player
in
the
film
exhibition
sector,
has
launched
an
exceptional
ticket
pricing
initiative.
For
the
eagerly
awaited
film
"Maidaan," featuring
Ajay
Devgn
and
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma,
the
cinema
chain
is
offering
tickets
at
a
reduced
price
of
Rs
99.
This
special
pricing,
aiming
to
draw
in
crowds
and
unite
movie
enthusiasts
across
the
country,
will
be
in
effect
from
April
10th
in
all
its
cinema
locations
nationwide.
HOW
TO
BUY
MAIDAAN
MOVIE
TICKETS
AT
RS
99?
Alongside
the
discounted
ticket
offer,
Mukta
A2
Cinemas
is
also
introducing
special
deals
on
food
and
beverage
combos,
enhancing
the
overall
movie-watching
experience.
Rahul
Puri,
Managing
Director
of
Mukta
A2
Cinemas,
highlighted
the
chain’s
dedication
to
offering
top-notch
entertainment
experiences.
He
expressed
his
hope
that
the
initiative
would
amplify
the
celebration
of
India's
spirit
and
its
historical
achievements
in
football,
as
depicted
in
"Maidaan."
Subhash
Ghai
and
Mukta
A2
Cinemas
have
been
credited
with
making
cinema
more
accessible
to
a
broader
audience.
Satwik
Lele,
C.O.O
of
Mukta
A2
Cinemas,
expressed
his
contentment
over
the
exclusive
ticket
pricing
for
"Maidaan"
as
a
step
forward
in
this
direction.
The
film
"Maidaan"
is
a
sports
biopic
that
takes
audiences
through
the
golden
era
of
Indian
football.
With
a
release
date
set
for
April
11th,
the
film
will
hold
paid
previews
from
6
pm
on
April
10th,
allowing
fans
an
early
glimpse
of
this
cinematic
tribute
to
Indian
football.
This
initiative
by
Mukta
A2
Cinemas
is
a
part
of
its
continuous
efforts
to
provide
value
and
enhance
the
cinematic
experience
for
its
patrons.
By
offering
tickets
at
a
significantly
reduced
price,
the
chain
not
only
makes
movie-going
more
affordable
but
also
promotes
the
rich
cultural
heritage
and
sports
history
of
India
through
cinema.
With
"Maidaan,"
moviegoers
are
set
to
experience
an
inspiring
story
that
celebrates
India's
football
legacy
on
the
big
screen,
making
it
a
must-watch
for
sports
enthusiasts
and
cinema
lovers
alike.