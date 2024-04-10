Maidaan Plagiarism Controversy: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Is Accused Of Copying THIS Regional Film; Know All Details

Maidaan Faces Plagiarism Allegation: Ajay Devgn's starrer movie Maidaan seems to not be releasing in theaters on April 11 as well. Mysore court recently issued an order to halt the release amid the plagiarism allegation. Scriptwriter from Karnataka, Anil Kumar claims that Saiwyn Quadras written movie is copied from his film titled "Paadanduka." He claimed to have registered the same script, spinning around the explusion of Indian Football team from FIFA World Cup, in 2010 under Screen writers Association in Bombay.

Anil accused the makers of Maidaan for twisting the story and releasing it under their name. Now that the matter is in court, it hasn't yet been updated until when the release of the movie will be on halt. Well, now the question rises will the movie ever see the theatrical release.

Anil shared the details of his movie on his LInkedIn post where he said, "In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018 I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with Ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post." He then got called to Bombay and was asked to get the script. Anil claims that he even has proof of the chats in his phone. The scriptwriter further added as per News18, "He told me that he'd make me meet Amir Khan but I couldn't meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association."

Claiming that he was left surprised after watching Maidaan trailer, Anil said that the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer film have twisted his plot and are releasing it under their name. He said, "When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka for three Khans."

The matter is in court and another hearing is scheduled for April 24. Let us further see whether the movie will ever get its theatrical release.