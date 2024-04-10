Maidaan Plagiarism Controversy: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Is Accused Of Copying THIS Regional Film; Know All Details

Maidaan
Faces
Plagiarism
Allegation:
Ajay
Devgn's
starrer
movie
Maidaan
seems
to
not
be
releasing
in
theaters
on
April
11
as
well.
Mysore
court
recently
issued
an
order
to
halt
the
release
amid
the
plagiarism
allegation.
Scriptwriter
from
Karnataka,
Anil
Kumar
claims
that
Saiwyn
Quadras
written
movie
is
copied
from
his
film
titled
"Paadanduka." He
claimed
to
have
registered
the
same
script,
spinning
around
the
explusion
of
Indian
Football
team
from
FIFA
World
Cup,
in
2010
under
Screen
writers
Association
in
Bombay.
Anil
accused
the
makers
of
Maidaan
for
twisting
the
story
and
releasing
it
under
their
name.
Now
that
the
matter
is
in
court,
it
hasn't
yet
been
updated
until
when
the
release
of
the
movie
will
be
on
halt.
Well,
now
the
question
rises
will
the
movie
ever
see
the
theatrical
release.
Anil
shared
the
details
of
his
movie
on
his
LInkedIn
post
where
he
said,
"In
2010,
I
started
writing
the
story
and
in
2018
I
posted
a
poster
about
this,
and
I
got
in
contact
with
Ad
director
Sukhdas
Suryavanshi
through
my
LinkedIn
post."
He
then
got
called
to
Bombay
and
was
asked
to
get
the
script.
Anil
claims
that
he
even
has
proof
of
the
chats
in
his
phone.
The
scriptwriter
further
added
as
per
News18,
"He
told
me
that
he'd
make
me
meet
Amir
Khan
but
I
couldn't
meet
him
for
certain
reasons.
I
gave
him
the
story
and
registered
the
same
with
the
Screen
writers
Association."
Claiming
that
he
was
left
surprised
after
watching
Maidaan
trailer,
Anil
said
that
the
makers
of
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
film
have
twisted
his
plot
and
are
releasing
it
under
their
name.
He
said,
"When
I
looked
at
the
teaser
and
their
statements,
I
got
to
know
that
it
was
my
story.
They
have
twisted
the
main
story
itself
and
made
this
movie.
I
named
the
story
Paadakanduka
for
three
Khans."
The
matter
is
in
court
and
another
hearing
is
scheduled
for
April
24.
Let
us
further
see
whether
the
movie
will
ever
get
its
theatrical
release.