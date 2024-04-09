Maidaan Twitter Review: Critics Reveal Good & What’s Bad In Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama

Maidaan What's Good What's Bad: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie, which is helmed by Amit Sharma, also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead and happens to be a biopgraphical drama on Syed Abdul Rahim. Maidaan featured Ajay Devgn playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized football in India and under whose guidance, Indian team won two gold medals.

The movie marks Ajay's second release of the year after Shaitaan and fans have been looking forward to watching the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor in a different role. Interestingly, the makers have recently held a special screening for Maidaan and the critics have been all praises for this Ajay starrer sports drama. And while Maidaan is all set to release on Eid, here's what the critics are saying about this Ajay Devgn starrer

What's Bad In Maidaan:

According to film critic Ashwani Kumar, Maidaan is a lengthy film. On the other hand, Sumit Kadel has tweeted, "the film is not without its flaws. The pacing issues, especially in the first half, hinder the impact of the narrative. With some trimming, particularly of unnecessary sequences, the film could have maintained a tighter pace." On the other hand, Taran Adarsh mentioned, "The first half could've been sharper in terms of writing... Also the run time could've been controlled... Besides, #ARRahman's music is plain mediocre, although the maestro compensates the shortcoming with an exhilarating BGM".

What's Good In Maidaan:

Maidaan is said to be a perfect family entertainer which is likely to resonate with the audience. The critics have been in absolute awe of Ajay Devgn's performance and even termed it as one of his best acts. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "It takes time to get into the world of #Maidaan... First half is strictly okay, with few striking moments, but it's the post-interval portions that change the graph completely... The second half abounds in dramatic highs and goosebump moments, while the penultimate match and finale elevates the narrative to an all-time high."

Meanwhile, the critics have been singing praises for the electrifying climax of Maidaan.

Interestingly, as Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.