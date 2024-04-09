Maidaan Twitter Review: Critics Reveal Good & What’s Bad In Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama

Maidaan
What's
Good
What's
Bad:
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
The
movie,
which
is
helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
the
lead
and
happens
to
be
a
biopgraphical
drama
on
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Maidaan
featured
Ajay
Devgn
playing
the
role
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
revolutionized
football
in
India
and
under
whose
guidance,
Indian
team
won
two
gold
medals.
The
movie
marks
Ajay's
second
release
of
the
year
after
Shaitaan
and
fans
have
been
looking
forward
to
watching
the
Tanhaji:
The
Unsung
Warrior
actor
in
a
different
role.
Interestingly,
the
makers
have
recently
held
a
special
screening
for
Maidaan
and
the
critics
have
been
all
praises
for
this
Ajay
starrer
sports
drama.
And
while
Maidaan
is
all
set
to
release
on
Eid,
here's
what
the
critics
are
saying
about
this
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
What's
Bad
In
Maidaan:
According
to
film
critic
Ashwani
Kumar,
Maidaan
is
a
lengthy
film.
On
the
other
hand,
Sumit
Kadel
has
tweeted,
"the
film
is
not
without
its
flaws.
The
pacing
issues,
especially
in
the
first
half,
hinder
the
impact
of
the
narrative.
With
some
trimming,
particularly
of
unnecessary
sequences,
the
film
could
have
maintained
a
tighter
pace." On
the
other
hand,
Taran
Adarsh
mentioned,
"The
first
half
could've
been
sharper
in
terms
of
writing...
Also
the
run
time
could've
been
controlled...
Besides,
#ARRahman's
music
is
plain
mediocre,
although
the
maestro
compensates
the
shortcoming
with
an
exhilarating
BGM".
What's
Good
In
Maidaan:
Maidaan
is
said
to
be
a
perfect
family
entertainer
which
is
likely
to
resonate
with
the
audience.
The
critics
have
been
in
absolute
awe
of
Ajay
Devgn's
performance
and
even
termed
it
as
one
of
his
best
acts.
Taran
Adarsh
tweeted,
"It
takes
time
to
get
into
the
world
of
#Maidaan...
First
half
is
strictly
okay,
with
few
striking
moments,
but
it's
the
post-interval
portions
that
change
the
graph
completely...
The
second
half
abounds
in
dramatic
highs
and
goosebump
moments,
while
the
penultimate
match
and
finale
elevates
the
narrative
to
an
all-time
high."
Meanwhile,
the
critics
have
been
singing
praises
for
the
electrifying
climax
of
Maidaan.
Interestingly,
as
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 13:35 [IST]