Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Is Power Packed & Captivating; Here’s What Critics Have To Say

Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar started the year with a bang with his release Shaitaan which turned out to be the second highest opener of 2024. And after winning hearts with an impressive performance in this Vikas Bahl directorial psychological thriller, Ajay is now making headlines for his next release Maidaan which is breaking the internet now.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who played a crucial image in transforming Indian football team. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. As the makers held a special screening for the movie lately, the twitter is abuzz hailing Ajay's powerful performance in this captivating, perfect family entertainer.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), renowned film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Maidaan is, without doubt, one of the finest sports-based films made in #India... Captivating second half, brilliant finale and an award-worthy act by #AjayDevgn are its biggest strengths... Fitting tribute to #TeamIndia and Coach #SARahim by Team #Maidaan... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED! #MaidaanReview".

Another tweet shared by Filmibeat Editor Aashu Mishra read, "Ajay Devgn starrer is a very well made sports drama. Perfect family entertainer you shouldn't miss. @ajaydevgn as #SayedAbdulRahim owns the film. Based on the true story Maidaan is a must watch that you should watch with your entire family".

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#Maidaan is, without doubt, one of the finest sports-based films made in #India… Captivating second half, brilliant finale and an award-worthy act by #AjayDevgn are its biggest strengths… Fitting tribute to #TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/4vmDWpmzgw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2024

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film celebrates the… pic.twitter.com/sOeEdXekFg — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 8, 2024

#MaidaanReview | Ajay Devgn starrer is a very well made sports drama 🙌🏻 Perfect family entertainer you shouldn't miss @ajaydevgn as #SayedAbdulRahim owns the film. Based on the true story Maidaan is a must watch that you should watch with your entire family.



You will… pic.twitter.com/QukTvmXDPc — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) April 8, 2024

Last 15 Mins - Terrific.. #AjayDevgn does it again and that too in style, swag and as always with his outstanding acting skills… #Maidaan overall is a film made for long run, it will turn out to be a… pic.twitter.com/qmk6jO6Pe0 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 8, 2024

Interestingly, as Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.