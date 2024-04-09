Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Is Power Packed & Captivating; Here’s What Critics Have To Say

Maidaan
X
Review:
Ajay
Devgn
is
one
of
the
most
talented
actors
in
Bollywood
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
superstar
started
the
year
with
a
bang
with
his
release
Shaitaan
which
turned
out
to
be
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024.
And
after
winning
hearts
with
an
impressive
performance
in
this
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
psychological
thriller,
Ajay
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
next
release
Maidaan
which
is
breaking
the
internet
now.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
Indian
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
played
a
crucial
image
in
transforming
Indian
football
team.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao,
Maidaan
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
As
the
makers
held
a
special
screening
for
the
movie
lately,
the
twitter
is
abuzz
hailing
Ajay's
powerful
performance
in
this
captivating,
perfect
family
entertainer.
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
X
Review
Taking
to
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
(now
X),
renowned
film
critic
Taran
Adarsh
wrote,
"#Maidaan
is,
without
doubt,
one
of
the
finest
sports-based
films
made
in
#India...
Captivating
second
half,
brilliant
finale
and
an
award-worthy
act
by
#AjayDevgn
are
its
biggest
strengths...
Fitting
tribute
to
#TeamIndia
and
Coach
#SARahim
by
Team
#Maidaan...
STRONGLY
RECOMMENDED!
#MaidaanReview".
Another
tweet
shared
by
Filmibeat
Editor
Aashu
Mishra
read,
"Ajay
Devgn
starrer
is
a
very
well
made
sports
drama.
Perfect
family
entertainer
you
shouldn't
miss.
@ajaydevgn
as
#SayedAbdulRahim
owns
the
film.
Based
on
the
true
story
Maidaan
is
a
must
watch
that
you
should
watch
with
your
entire
family".
Interestingly,
as
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.