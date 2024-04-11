Maidaan X Review: Ajay’s Sports Drama Is Packed With Mind Blowing Performances; Netizens Call It A Masterpiece

Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. After winning hearts with Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan which was a psychological thriller, Ajay is now making headlines for his recent release Maidaan which happens to be a sports drama. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is based on Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneering football coach who revolutionised football in India.

It was under Rahim's guidance that India had won two gold medals between 1952 and 1962. To note, Maidaan featured Ajay in the role of the football coach opposite Priyamani while Gajraj Rao plays the role of an antagonist. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and fans have been in awe of Ajay's spectacular performance. Interestingly, Maidaan marks Ajay's first collaboration with Priyamani and second with Gajraj Rao after Bholaa.

As Maidaan has hit the theatres, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing the Amit Sharma directorial. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, "#Maidaan ~ MASTERPIECE!! National award worthy performance from the legend, @ajaydevgn @iAmitRSharma deserves all the praises for delivering yet another gem. Special mention to @raogajraj, you were too good in negative role. People were clapping, cheering in last 25 mins. [4.5/5]"

Another user tweeted, "#Maidaan is another masterpiece to join list of best sports-based films ever made in India after #chakdeindia. #AjayDevgn an artist, a performer is simply outstanding to draw emotions. Binded Storyline, Drama & Emotions are well embedded in heartwarming climax. MUST WATCH #MaidaanReview. @ajaydevgn does it again with his eyes what he does effectively and effortlessly always, he got outstanding acting skills in emotional performances in #Maidaan".

Check Out Audience's Tweets For Ajay Devgn's Maidaan:

#Maidaan ~ MASTERPIECE!!

National award worthy performance from the legend, @ajaydevgn🔥@iAmitRSharma deserves all the praises for delivering yet another gem.

Special mention to @raogajraj, you were too good in negative role 👌🏻

People were clapping, cheering in last 25 mins.… pic.twitter.com/it0tnfKnr2 — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) April 10, 2024

#MaidaanReview:

PHENOMENAL CINEMA

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ [4 Stars]. #Maidaan is another masterpiece to join list of best sports-based films ever made in India after #chakdeindia. #AjayDevgn an artist, a performer is simply outstanding to draw emotions. Binded Storyline, Drama &… pic.twitter.com/7zTZPOuEEe — Aju Bhai (@Ajukhan111) April 11, 2024

#Maidaan ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5

CLAPS & WHISTLES GALLORE! Can’t remember when was the last time I witnessed so much hooting & cheering at the movies. The last 40 mins are OUTSTANDING! @ajaydevgn! Man, what a performance! Congratulations in advance for the national award (1/n) #MaidaanReview — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) April 10, 2024

#Maidaan #MaidaanReview @iAmitRSharma kya sundar film banayi hai. Build up & Climax will overshadow the beauty of first 15 mins of 2nd half. There @ajaydevgn reminded me of #GuruDutt ( #Pyaasa ) and #DevAnand ( #Guide ).



Overalls it's a nice blend of art and football. — Nimish Dass (@NimishDass) April 10, 2024

To note, Maidaan will be having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and fans have been quite curious to know which movie will prevail at the box office. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.