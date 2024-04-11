Maidaan X Review: Ajay’s Sports Drama Is Packed With Mind Blowing Performances; Netizens Call It A Masterpiece

Maidaan
Review:
Ajay
Devgn
is
one
of
the
most
versatile
actors
in
Bollywood
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
After
winning
hearts
with
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan
which
was
a
psychological
thriller,
Ajay
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
recent
release
Maidaan
which
happens
to
be
a
sports
drama.
Directed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
is
based
on
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
was
a
pioneering
football
coach
who
revolutionised
football
in
India.
It
was
under
Rahim's
guidance
that
India
had
won
two
gold
medals
between
1952
and
1962.
To
note,
Maidaan
featured
Ajay
in
the
role
of
the
football
coach
opposite
Priyamani
while
Gajraj
Rao
plays
the
role
of
an
antagonist.
Produced
by
Boney
Kapoor,
Maidaan
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
fans
have
been
in
awe
of
Ajay's
spectacular
performance.
Interestingly,
Maidaan
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
Priyamani
and
second
with
Gajraj
Rao
after
Bholaa.
As
Maidaan
has
hit
the
theatres,
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
hailing
the
Amit
Sharma
directorial.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
"#Maidaan
~
MASTERPIECE!!
National
award
worthy
performance
from
the
legend,
@ajaydevgn
@iAmitRSharma
deserves
all
the
praises
for
delivering
yet
another
gem.
Special
mention
to
@raogajraj,
you
were
too
good
in
negative
role.
People
were
clapping,
cheering
in
last
25
mins.
[4.5/5]"
Another
user
tweeted,
"#Maidaan
is
another
masterpiece
to
join
list
of
best
sports-based
films
ever
made
in
India
after
#chakdeindia.
#AjayDevgn
an
artist,
a
performer
is
simply
outstanding
to
draw
emotions.
Binded
Storyline,
Drama
&
Emotions
are
well
embedded
in
heartwarming
climax.
MUST
WATCH
#MaidaanReview.
@ajaydevgn
does
it
again
with
his
eyes
what
he
does
effectively
and
effortlessly
always,
he
got
outstanding
acting
skills
in
emotional
performances
in
#Maidaan".
#Maidaan
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
CLAPS
&
WHISTLES
GALLORE!
Can’t
remember
when
was
the
last
time
I
witnessed
so
much
hooting
&
cheering
at
the
movies.
The
last
40
mins
are
OUTSTANDING!
@ajaydevgn!
Man,
what
a
performance!
Congratulations
in
advance
for
the
national
award
(1/n)
#MaidaanReview
To
note,
Maidaan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
fans
have
been
quite
curious
to
know
which
movie
will
prevail
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 9:41 [IST]