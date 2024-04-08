Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns Rs 22 Lakh+ On Opening Day

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Maidaan is expected to perform well at the box office. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the biographical sports drama is based on the illustrious life of the unsung football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. Devgn has effortlessly slipped into the shoes of the Indian football team coach.

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Latest Update:

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan advance booking latest report looks quite impressive. The advance booking opened up recently for limited shows and looks like the film has managed to create a significant amount of buzz.,

According to NDTV, Maidaan is said to have sold 9,942 tickets for its opening day (Thursday) as of now. The film will also be released in IMAX format. It also adds that out of these, 9813 tickets are for 2D screens, and 129 tickets have been sold for IMAX 2D cinema halls.

As the report further suggests, Ajay's sports-drama has already earned around Rs 22.09 lakhs through the advance booking system.

At the trailer launch event, Devgn opened up on the movie and said, "After 1983 (referring to India's win in the Cricket World Cup), football was lost somewhere. I was amazed that this happened in our country. We had Amit Sharma (director), who did extensive research."

"I would not call it just a sports film. It has got so much drama. As an actor, it was a film with so many layers. It is very strong in its emotional drama, apart from sports. After a long time, I had fun doing a film like this. I thoroughly enjoyed it," the actor added.

About Maidaan:

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the sports-drama has been in the making for almost 5 years. After facing multiple roadblocks, Maidaan - also featuring Gajraj Rao and Priyamani among others in prominent roles - is finally hitting cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. 10th April 2024!

For the unversed, the much-awaited Ajay Devgn starrer will not have a solo release. The movie will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated big-budget masala action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles.

