Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns Rs 22 Lakh+ On Opening Day

Ajay
Devgn's
upcoming
movie
Maidaan
is
expected
to
perform
well
at
the
box
office.
Directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
(of
Badhaai
Ho
fame),
the
biographical
sports
drama
is
based
on
the
illustrious
life
of
the
unsung
football
legend
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Devgn
has
effortlessly
slipped
into
the
shoes
of
the
Indian
football
team
coach.
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Day
1
Latest
Update:
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
advance
booking
latest
report
looks
quite
impressive.
The
advance
booking
opened
up
recently
for
limited
shows
and
looks
like
the
film
has
managed
to
create
a
significant
amount
of
buzz.,
According
to
NDTV,
Maidaan
is
said
to
have
sold
9,942
tickets
for
its
opening
day
(Thursday)
as
of
now.
The
film
will
also
be
released
in
IMAX
format.
It
also
adds
that
out
of
these,
9813
tickets
are
for
2D
screens,
and
129
tickets
have
been
sold
for
IMAX
2D
cinema
halls.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
Ajay's
sports-drama
has
already
earned
around
Rs
22.09
lakhs
through
the
advance
booking
system.
At
the
trailer
launch
event,
Devgn
opened
up
on
the
movie
and
said,
"After
1983
(referring
to
India's
win
in
the
Cricket
World
Cup),
football
was
lost
somewhere.
I
was
amazed
that
this
happened
in
our
country.
We
had
Amit
Sharma
(director),
who
did
extensive
research."
"I
would
not
call
it
just
a
sports
film.
It
has
got
so
much
drama.
As
an
actor,
it
was
a
film
with
so
many
layers.
It
is
very
strong
in
its
emotional
drama,
apart
from
sports.
After
a
long
time,
I
had
fun
doing
a
film
like
this.
I
thoroughly
enjoyed
it,"
the
actor
added.
About
Maidaan:
Headlined
by
Ajay
Devgn,
the
sports-drama
has
been
in
the
making
for
almost
5
years.
After
facing
multiple
roadblocks,
Maidaan
-
also
featuring
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani
among
others
in
prominent
roles
-
is
finally
hitting
cinemas
on
Eid
2024,
i.e.
10th
April
2024!
For
the
unversed,
the
much-awaited
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
will
not
have
a
solo
release.
The
movie
will
have
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
highly-anticipated
big-budget
masala
action-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
film
also
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
key
roles.