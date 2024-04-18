Manikarnika To Amrapali: Ankita Lokhande Proves She Is The Perfect Choice For Period Dramas

When
Ankita
Lokhande
moved
on
from
Television
to
conquer
Bollywood,
no
one
imagined
that
she'd
experience
success
at
such
a
grand
level.
She
has
been
selective
about
the
scripts
she's
chosen,
but
every
project
she
picked,
she
shone
in
it
and
how!
The
ethereal
beauty
is
probably
one
of
the
rarest
to
have
paved
a
successful
path
from
Television
to
Bollywood,
and
all
the
way,
she
has
proven
that
she
has
acting
prowess
to
look
up
to.
Her
Bollywood
debut
'Manikarnika:
The
Queen
Of
Jhansi'
is
one
such
example.
As
Jhalkari
Bai,
Ankita
held
the
audience's
attention
and
aced
the
role
to
the
T.
Her
performance
garnered
love
and
appreciation
from
both
audience
and
critics
alike,
and
made
way
for
her
to
become
the
first
choice
for
such
period
dramas.
Her
latest
film
'Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar'
further
solidified
Ankita's
status
as
the
first
choice
for
period
drama
as
she
grabbed
headlines
for
her
impeccable
portrayal
of
Yamunabai
Savarkar.
She
was
highly
praised
for
her
nuanced
portrayal
of
her
character.
Now,
with
the
upcoming
series
'Amrapali',
the
actress
is
gearing
up
to
deliver
yet
another
iconic
performance.
Ankita
is
set
to
play
the
royal
courtesan
in
the
Sandeep
Singh's
production
venture.
Earlier,
she
expressed
that
she
gets
nervous
about
taking
on
such
parts.
However,
what
remains
a
matter
of
pride
for
her
is
the
fact
that
the
audience
wants
to
see
her
play
such
powerful
female
characters
on
screen.
Going
by
her
filmography,
one
thing
can
be
said
without
a
doubt
that
Ankita
has
been
able
to
pull
off
some
illustrious
historical
figures
on
screen,
which
reflects
her
determination,
hard
work,
training
and
commitment
towards
her
craft.
And
now,
audience
is
waiting
with
bated
breath
to
witness
Ankita
Lokhande
woo
them
all
over
again
with
'Amrapali',
a
series
that
is
set
to
stream
soon.
