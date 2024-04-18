Smriti Khanna & Gautam Announce Second Pregnancy With Overflowing Emotions; Delivery Date REVEALED

Smriti
Khanna
Announces
Second
Pregnancy:
Meri
Aashiqui
Tum
Se
Hi
fame
Smriti
Khanna
took
to
Instagram
to
make
the
BIG
revelation
of
her
life.
The
Posing
beside
husband
Gautam
Gupta
and
daughter
Anakya,
Smriti
announced
that
they
are
about
to
add
yet
another
member
in
their
family.
The
TV
actress
revealed
that
her
journey
has
not
been
an
easy
one.
Despite
all
the
challenges,
Smriti
and
Gautam
are
open
to
new
beginnings
in
their
life.
Posing
with
the
entire
family
including
husband
daughter
and
pet
buddy
Lucas,
Smriti
announced
on
her
social
media
that
she
is
pregnant
again.
She
wrote,
"After
a
journey
filled
with
more
challenges
than
we
ever
expected,
we
are
overflowing
with
emotion
as
we
make
this
beautiful
announcement." She
then
continued
to
claim
"Our
amily
is
growing!"
Hinting
towards
her
pregnancy,
the
actress
added,
"Our
darling
daughter
Anayka
is
stepping
up
to
the
role
of
big
sister,
and
our
dog
Lucas
is
about
to
become
the
best
big
brother."
Smriti
said
in
her
post
that
she
and
her
husband
dreamt
about
this
moment
for
a
long
time.
Recalling
her
struggles
she
added,
"We've...
fought
throguh
tough
times
to
get
here."
WHEN
IS
SMRITI
KHANNA'S
DELIVERY
DATE
DUE?
As
Smriti
announced
with
her
husband
Gautam
that
they
are
expecting
Baby
No
2,
the
actress
also
revealed
the
delivery
date.
Being
excited
about
meeting
the
new
addition
to
the
family,
Smriti
wrote,
"Our
hearts
are
full
as
we
share
our
joy
with
you.
Baby
#2
is
on
the
way,
and
we
couldn't
be
more
excited
to
meet
our
newest
love."
She
then
revealed
the
delivery
date
to
be
September
24,
2024.
Ending
her
post
on
an
emotional
note,
Smriti
said,
"Here's
to
new
adventures
and
endless
love
as
a
family
of
four...
plus
paws!
September
'24
it
is!"
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 12:30 [IST]