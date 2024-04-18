Smriti Khanna & Gautam Announce Second Pregnancy With Overflowing Emotions; Delivery Date REVEALED

Smriti Khanna Announces Second Pregnancy: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Smriti Khanna took to Instagram to make the BIG revelation of her life. The Posing beside husband Gautam Gupta and daughter Anakya, Smriti announced that they are about to add yet another member in their family. The TV actress revealed that her journey has not been an easy one. Despite all the challenges, Smriti and Gautam are open to new beginnings in their life.

SMRITI KHANNA ANNOUNCES SECOND PREGNANCY WITH GAUTAM GUPTA

Posing with the entire family including husband daughter and pet buddy Lucas, Smriti announced on her social media that she is pregnant again. She wrote, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement." She then continued to claim "Our amily is growing!" Hinting towards her pregnancy, the actress added, "Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother."

Smriti said in her post that she and her husband dreamt about this moment for a long time. Recalling her struggles she added, "We've... fought throguh tough times to get here."

WHEN IS SMRITI KHANNA'S DELIVERY DATE DUE?

As Smriti announced with her husband Gautam that they are expecting Baby No 2, the actress also revealed the delivery date. Being excited about meeting the new addition to the family, Smriti wrote, "Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love." She then revealed the delivery date to be September 24, 2024. Ending her post on an emotional note, Smriti said, "Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September '24 it is!"