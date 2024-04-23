MET Gala: Indian Celebs Who Have Graced The Event Over The Years; Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Others

Indian
Celebs
At
MET
Gala:
MET
Gala
2024,
the
biggest
fashion
event
of
the
year
-
is
just
around
the
corner.
Affectionately
referred
to
as
"fashion's
biggest
night",
many
rennowned
fashion
designers
and
their
muses,
art
enthusiasts
and
some
of
the
biggest
and
most
influential
celebrities
gather
to
celebrate
world's
most
prestigious
and
glamourous
fashion
event
of
the
year.
Since
2017,
Indian
representation
at
the
MET
Gala
has
become
prominent
with
Bolly
divas
like
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
Deepika
Padukone
and
Alia
Bhatt,
among
others,
putting
their
best
fashion
foot
forward
and
setting
the
red
carpet
on
fire.
Ahead
of
the
most-awaited
MET
Gala
2024,
let's
revisit
some
of
the
best
fashion
moments
by
our
beloved
Indian
celebs
over
the
years.
MET
Gala
2024
Date
&
Venue
This
year's
MET
Gala
is
all
set
to
take
place
at
the
Metropolitan
Museum
of
Arts
in
New
York
City
on
May
6,
2024!
For
the
unversed,
the
MET
Gala
event
is
famously
hosted
every
year
on
the
first
Monday
in
May.
Priyanka
Chopra
made
her
dazzling
debut
at
the
MET
Gala
red
carpet
back
in
2017.
The
actress
wore
a
trench
coat
dress
with
a
thigh-high
slit
by
Ralph
Lauren.
It
was
also
her
first
official
red
carpet
with
her
now-husband
Nick
Jonas.
The
following
year,
she
made
a
return
in
a
red
extravagant
gown
with
a
risque
thigh-high
slit,
designed
by
Prabal
Gurung.
In
2019,
Deepika
had
her
princess
moment
on
the
red
carpet
as
she
slipped
in
to
a
strapless
Zac
Posen
custom
pink
lurex
Jacquard
gown.
Mukesh
Ambani
and
Neeta
Ambani's
daughter
Isha
Ambani
made
her
MET
Gala
debut
back
in
2017.
She
opted
for
a
Christian
Dior
gown.
She
also
attended
the
MET
Gala
2019
in
a
voluminious
lilac
gown
by
Prabal
Gurung.
For
MET
Gala
2023,
Isha
again
joined
hands
with
Nepalese-American
fashion
designer,
Prabal
and
dazzled
in
a
satin
black
saree-gown.
Entrepreneur
and
a
true-blue
fashionista
Natasha
Poonawalla
-
wife
of
Serum
Institute
head
Adar
Poonawalla,
never
fails
to
make
heads
turn
with
her
sartorial
choices
whweven
she
has
appeared
on
the
MET
Gala
red
carpet.
She
made
her
stunning
MET
gala
debut
in
2018.
She
attended
the
fashion
gala
again
in
2019
in
a
Dolce
and
Gabbana
gown.
Last
year,
she
wore
a
glistening
silver
custom
Schiaparelli
gown
for
the
red
carpet
event.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 13:24 [IST]