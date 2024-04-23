MET Gala: Indian Celebs Who Have Graced The Event Over The Years; Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Others

Indian Celebs At MET Gala: MET Gala 2024, the biggest fashion event of the year - is just around the corner. Affectionately referred to as "fashion's biggest night", many rennowned fashion designers and their muses, art enthusiasts and some of the biggest and most influential celebrities gather to celebrate world's most prestigious and glamourous fashion event of the year. Since 2017, Indian representation at the MET Gala has become prominent with Bolly divas like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, among others, putting their best fashion foot forward and setting the red carpet on fire.

Ahead of the most-awaited MET Gala 2024, let's revisit some of the best fashion moments by our beloved Indian celebs over the years.

MET Gala 2024 Date & Venue

This year's MET Gala is all set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City on May 6, 2024!

For the unversed, the MET Gala event is famously hosted every year on the first Monday in May.

Indian Celebs At MET Gala In Previous Years

1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made her dazzling debut at the MET Gala red carpet back in 2017. The actress wore a trench coat dress with a thigh-high slit by Ralph Lauren. It was also her first official red carpet with her now-husband Nick Jonas.

In 2018, PeeCee broke the internet with her stunning appearance in a deep ruby-red velvet gown by Ralph Lauren.

Again in 2019, the actress walked the red carpet in a Dior ensemble with her hubby Nick. Last year, our Desi girl looked exquisite in a black strappless Valentino gown.

Priyanka will give MET Gala 2024 a miss as she is currently busy for her upcoming Hollywood film, 'Heads of State.'

2) Deepika Padukone

The soon-to-be-mommy Deepika Padukone made her MET Gala debut in 2017 in a sleek satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger.

The following year, she made a return in a red extravagant gown with a risque thigh-high slit, designed by Prabal Gurung. In 2019, Deepika had her princess moment on the red carpet as she slipped in to a strapless Zac Posen custom pink lurex Jacquard gown.

3) Alia Bhatt

In MET Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt made her highly-anticipated debut at the red carpet and turned heads in pear-studded custom-made gown by Prabal Gurung.

4) Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani made her MET Gala debut back in 2017. She opted for a Christian Dior gown. She also attended the MET Gala 2019 in a voluminious lilac gown by Prabal Gurung.

For MET Gala 2023, Isha again joined hands with Nepalese-American fashion designer, Prabal and dazzled in a satin black saree-gown.

5) Natasha Poonawalla

Entrepreneur and a true-blue fashionista Natasha Poonawalla - wife of Serum Institute head Adar Poonawalla, never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices whweven she has appeared on the MET Gala red carpet. She made her stunning MET gala debut in 2018. She attended the fashion gala again in 2019 in a Dolce and Gabbana gown. Last year, she wore a glistening silver custom Schiaparelli gown for the red carpet event.