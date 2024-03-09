Miss World 2024 Winner Name: Krystyna Pyszkova From Czech Bags Crown; Beats India's Sini Shetty & Others

Miss
World
2024
Winner
Name:
Czech
Republic's
Krystyna
Pyszkova
on
Saturday
won
the
coveted
Miss
World
2024
title
at
a
grand
event
here.
Miss
Lebanon
Yasmina
Zaytoun
was
named
the
first
runner-up.
Reigning
Miss
World
Karolina
Bielawska
from
Poland
crowned
her
successor
at
the
star-studded
finale
here.
India,
which
hosted
the
event
after
28
years,
was
represented
by
22-year-old
Sini
Shetty.
Mumbai-born
Shetty,
who
was
crowned
Femina
Miss
India
World
in
2022,
was
unable
to
make
it
to
the
top
4
of
the
contest.
India
has
won
the
prestigious
title
six
times
--
Reita
Faria
(1966),
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
(1994),
Diana
Hayden
(1997),
Yukta
Mookhey
(1999),
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
(2000),
and
Manushi
Chillar
(2017).
The
71st
Miss
World
pageant,
which
witnessed
participation
of
contestants
from
112
countries
of
the
world,
was
held
at
the
Jio
World
Convention
Centre
in
BKC
here.
Part
of
the
12-judge
panel
for
the
finale
were
film
producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala;
actors
Kriti
Sanon,
Pooja
Hegde;
cricketer
Harbhajan
Singh;
news
personality
Rajat
Sharma,
social
worker
Amruta
Fadnavis;
Vineet
Jain,
MD
of
Bennett,
Coleman
&
Co.
Limited;
Julia
Morley,
Chairperson
and
CEO
of
the
Miss
World
Organization;
Jamil
Saidi,
Strategic
Partner
&
Host
-
Miss
World
India,
and
three
former
Miss
Worlds,
including
Chillar.
Filmmaker
Karan
Johar
and
former
Miss
World
Megan
Young
hosted
the
event,
which
kickstarted
on
a
high
note
with
performances
by
singers
Shaan,
Neha
Kakkar,
and
Tony
Kakkar.
A
video
message
by
Chopra
Jonas
highlighting
the
importance
of
'beauty
with
purpose',
a
tagline
associated
with
the
Miss
World
pageant,
was
also
played
at
the
event.
The
cast
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
maiden
web
series
"Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar"
--
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal,
and
Sanjeeda
Sheikh
--
also
walked
the
stage
with
13
fast-track
Miss
World
contestants
on
the
show's
newly
released
song
"Sakal
Ban".
The
month-long
Miss
World
event
featured
a
series
of
rigorous
competitions,
including
talent
showcases,
sports
challenges,
and
charitable
initiatives
--
all
aimed
at
highlighting
the
qualities
that
make
these
competitors
the
ambassadors
of
change.
The
finale
was
streamed
live
in
India
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV.
Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 23:45 [IST]