Monkey Man Release Update: Dev Patel’s Action Thriller’s Release Delayed In India? Here's What We Know

Monkey
Man
Release
Date
In
India
Delayed:
The
release
of
Dev
Patel's
upcoming
movie
Monkey
Man
in
India
has
been
delayed.
Strong
rumors
suggest
that
this
sudden
delay
is
due
to
the
release
schedule
of
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
While
there
were
previous
discussions
about
Monkey
Man
releasing
in
India
alongside
its
theatrical
debut,
Sobhita
Dhulipala's
new
post
talks
nothing
about
India
release,
hinting
towards
the
delay.
Continue
reading
to
know
whether
the
rumors
have
any
originality
to
it.
IS
MONKEY
MAN'S
INDIA
RELEASE
DELAYED?
Actress
Sobhita
Dhulipala
uploaded
a
new
poster
of
"Monkey
Man" on
her
Instagram
on
April
1,
2024.
The
poster
features
all
the
main
characters
and
reveals
the
theatrical
release
date
of
the
movie.
"Monkey
Man"
is
set
to
premiere
in
the
US
and
other
territories
on
April
5.
There
was
no
mention
of
the
Indian
release
date,
which
was
originally
planned
for
April
19,
neither
in
the
poster
nor
in
Sobhita's
post.
Sobhitab
stressed
on
global
release
in
her
caption,
saying,
"Monkey
Man
5th
April,
globally
in
theatres
only
❤️🔥Knockout
poster
art
by
@dolbylabs
X
@amctheatres." This
made
many
wonder
why
didn't
the
actress
mention
the
Indian
release
date,
believing
that
the
movie's
premiere
was
allegedly
pushed
ahead.
A
user
questioned
in
the
comment
section,
"What
about
India
release."
Another
angry
fan
claimed,
"Just
answer
this:
Is
it
releasing
in
India
or
not."
One
wondered,
"when
will
it
release
in
India?"
IS
MONKEY
MAN'S
INDIA
RELEASE
DELAYED
BECAUSE
OF
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN?
According
to
rumors,
Monkey
Man's
release
date
in
India
has
been
pushed
back
by
a
week
due
to
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Speculation
now
suggests
that
the
movie,
helmed
by
Dev
Patel,
may
allegedly
release
on
April
26.
However,
there
is
currently
no
solid
proof
to
support
these
rumors.
Apart
from
the
speculation
linking
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
to
the
alleged
delay
of
Monkey
Man's
release
in
India,
some
believe
that
the
CBFC
(Central
Board
of
Film
Certification)
could
also
be
a
contributing
factor
to
the
delay.
A
user
tweeted,
"#CBFC
😭🤬😡
#MonkeyMan
Not
Releasing
In
India
😫
Whatever
The
Violence
Whatever
The
Hatred
We
Will
Take
It,
Please
Release
The
Movie
In
India." Another
angry
fan
wrote
on
Twitter
(now
X),
"Did
not
expect
this
from
the
Censorship
!
The
movie
with
such
a
high
potential
got
banned
in
India.
Wait
&
watch
how
it
rules
all
over
the
world."