Monkey Man Release Update: Dev Patel’s Action Thriller’s Release Delayed In India? Here's What We Know

Monkey Man Release Date In India Delayed: The release of Dev Patel's upcoming movie Monkey Man in India has been delayed. Strong rumors suggest that this sudden delay is due to the release schedule of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While there were previous discussions about Monkey Man releasing in India alongside its theatrical debut, Sobhita Dhulipala's new post talks nothing about India release, hinting towards the delay. Continue reading to know whether the rumors have any originality to it.

IS MONKEY MAN'S INDIA RELEASE DELAYED?

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala uploaded a new poster of "Monkey Man" on her Instagram on April 1, 2024. The poster features all the main characters and reveals the theatrical release date of the movie. "Monkey Man" is set to premiere in the US and other territories on April 5. There was no mention of the Indian release date, which was originally planned for April 19, neither in the poster nor in Sobhita's post.

Sobhitab stressed on global release in her caption, saying, "Monkey Man 5th April, globally in theatres only ❤️‍🔥Knockout poster art by @dolbylabs X @amctheatres." This made many wonder why didn't the actress mention the Indian release date, believing that the movie's premiere was allegedly pushed ahead. A user questioned in the comment section, "What about India release." Another angry fan claimed, "Just answer this: Is it releasing in India or not." One wondered, "when will it release in India?"

IS MONKEY MAN'S INDIA RELEASE DELAYED BECAUSE OF BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN?

According to rumors, Monkey Man's release date in India has been pushed back by a week due to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Speculation now suggests that the movie, helmed by Dev Patel, may allegedly release on April 26. However, there is currently no solid proof to support these rumors.

Apart from the speculation linking Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the alleged delay of Monkey Man's release in India, some believe that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) could also be a contributing factor to the delay. A user tweeted, "#CBFC 😭🤬😡 #MonkeyMan Not Releasing In India 😫 Whatever The Violence Whatever The Hatred We Will Take It, Please Release The Movie In India." Another angry fan wrote on Twitter (now X), "Did not expect this from the Censorship ! The movie with such a high potential got banned in India. Wait & watch how it rules all over the world."

Let us further wait for any official announcement of Monkey Man's release in India.