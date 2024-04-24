Movies Releasing This Week: From Abigail To Rathnam, Here Are Some Best Films To Watch

Movies Releasing This Week: There is no big banner Bollywood movies' release this week. But worry not because we have got you covered with some of the best movies to watch in theaters this week. Be it horror or romantic drama, we have full a list ready for the viewers. Curating some of the Hollywood's best release this week and a few of South Indian drama, choose wisely which film to watch with your loved ones. Get you popcorn ready and let's delve into the world of various storylines.

1. Abigail

Releasing On- April 26, 2024

Releasing in theaters on Friday, Abigail is a vampire based horror comedy. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin an Tyler Gillett, the movie features Angus Cloud, Alisha Weir, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, and Dan Stevens. The story unfolds when six criminals capture a ballet dancer Abigail.

2. Challengers

Releasing On- April 26, 2024

If you want to watch a light mood romantic drama then Challengers will be the best movie for you this weekend. Releasing on Friday, sports film Challengers is directed by Luca Guadagnino. Featuring famous Zendaya in the lead role, the movie is about a tennis prodigy whose life turns after a career-ending injury.

3. Rathnam

Releasing On- April 26, 2024

The upcoming Tamil movie Rathnam is a romantic action film. The movie is written and directed by Hari. Starring Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, and Ramachandra Raju, Rathnam is about an angry young man who fall into trouble as he protects a woman named Janani from gangsters.

4. Oru Nodi

Releasing On- April 26, 2024

Oru Nodi is a Tamil movie that is directed by Manivarman. The movie features Taman and MS Bhaskar in the lead role. The crime thriller drama focusses on the importance of time. The director says, "The title refers to the importance of a single second. Anything can happen in an instant, and within a second, our lives can change."

5. Pavi Caretaker

Releasing On- April 26, 2024

The Malayalam movie Pavi Caretaker revolves around the story of an unmarried caretaker whose life changes after he forms an unexpected bond. The moiv features Dileep, Vineeth Kumar, Swathi Konde, and Radhika Sarathkumar.