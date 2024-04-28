Mumbai Police Detains Actor Sahil Khan From Chhattisgarh Over Betting App Ties

In a significant development from Mumbai, actor Sahil Khan has been arrested due to his alleged ties with the controversial Mahadev betting app. The arrest was made in Chhattisgarh after the Mumbai Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) conducted an operation lasting over 40 hours. This came following the rejection of Khan's plea for interim bail by the Bombay High Court. Known for his roles in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', and his presence as an influencer on social media, Khan's arrest has grabbed headlines.

The operation saw the collaboration between the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell's SIT and the Chhattisgarh Police. Sources indicate that Khan attempted to evade arrest by fleeing Mumbai after his bail application was turned down. He is currently being transported back to Mumbai, where he is expected to face court proceedings.

The investigation that led to Khan's arrest is part of a broader inquiry into the alleged illicit activities involving the Mahadev betting app. This app, along with certain financial and real estate entities in Chhattisgarh, is under scrutiny for illegal transactions. The SIT's probe has also extended to other figures in the entertainment industry, including actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was summoned earlier this week concerning her promotion of the Fairplay betting app, a subsidiary of Mahadev, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The Mahadev betting app has been under the enforcement radar for a while, with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also being called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year. The app, reportedly operated out of Dubai by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, has connections stretching to the UAE. ED officials have uncovered that the app's operations are run from a central office in the UAE, implicating Chandrakar and Uppal in a network that includes links with police, bureaucrats, and politicians. These connections were allegedly used to shield the app from legal scrutiny, with regular payments made to maintain its operation under the radar.

This arrest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation into illegal betting apps and their connections within the entertainment industry. With Sahil Khan now in custody, the focus shifts to the forthcoming legal proceedings and the wider implications for those involved in the Mahadev betting app saga.