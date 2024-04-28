Mumbai Police Detains Actor Sahil Khan From Chhattisgarh Over Betting App Ties
Actor Sahil Khan has been arrested due to alleged ties with the Mahadev betting app, after a lengthy operation by Mumbai Police's SIT. The Bombay High Court denied his bail plea, leading to his current custody and forthcoming legal proceedings.
In
a
significant
development
from
Mumbai,
actor
Sahil
Khan
has
been
arrested
due
to
his
alleged
ties
with
the
controversial
Mahadev
betting
app.
The
arrest
was
made
in
Chhattisgarh
after
the
Mumbai
Police's
Special
Investigating
Team
(SIT)
conducted
an
operation
lasting
over
40
hours.
This
came
following
the
rejection
of
Khan's
plea
for
interim
bail
by
the
Bombay
High
Court.
Known
for
his
roles
in
films
like
'Style'
and
'Excuse
Me',
and
his
presence
as
an
influencer
on
social
media,
Khan's
arrest
has
grabbed
headlines.
The
operation
saw
the
collaboration
between
the
Mumbai
Police
Cyber
Cell's
SIT
and
the
Chhattisgarh
Police.
Sources
indicate
that
Khan
attempted
to
evade
arrest
by
fleeing
Mumbai
after
his
bail
application
was
turned
down.
He
is
currently
being
transported
back
to
Mumbai,
where
he
is
expected
to
face
court
proceedings.
The
investigation
that
led
to
Khan's
arrest
is
part
of
a
broader
inquiry
into
the
alleged
illicit
activities
involving
the
Mahadev
betting
app.
This
app,
along
with
certain
financial
and
real
estate
entities
in
Chhattisgarh,
is
under
scrutiny
for
illegal
transactions.
The
SIT's
probe
has
also
extended
to
other
figures
in
the
entertainment
industry,
including
actor
Tamannaah
Bhatia,
who
was
summoned
earlier
this
week
concerning
her
promotion
of
the
Fairplay
betting
app,
a
subsidiary
of
Mahadev,
during
the
Indian
Premier
League
(IPL)
matches.
The
Mahadev
betting
app
has
been
under
the
enforcement
radar
for
a
while,
with
actors
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Shraddha
Kapoor
also
being
called
in
for
questioning
by
the
Enforcement
Directorate
(ED)
last
year.
The
app,
reportedly
operated
out
of
Dubai
by
Saurabh
Chandrakar
and
Ravi
Uppal,
both
hailing
from
Chhattisgarh's
Bhilai,
has
connections
stretching
to
the
UAE.
ED
officials
have
uncovered
that
the
app's
operations
are
run
from
a
central
office
in
the
UAE,
implicating
Chandrakar
and
Uppal
in
a
network
that
includes
links
with
police,
bureaucrats,
and
politicians.
These
connections
were
allegedly
used
to
shield
the
app
from
legal
scrutiny,
with
regular
payments
made
to
maintain
its
operation
under
the
radar.
This
arrest
marks
a
pivotal
moment
in
the
ongoing
investigation
into
illegal
betting
apps
and
their
connections
within
the
entertainment
industry.
With
Sahil
Khan
now
in
custody,
the
focus
shifts
to
the
forthcoming
legal
proceedings
and
the
wider
implications
for
those
involved
in
the
Mahadev
betting
app
saga.