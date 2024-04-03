Netizens Hail Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose; Says ‘A Dose Of Pure Cinematic Brilliance Is On The Way

With
the
launch
of
the
posters
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
the
audience
forecasted
the
arrival
of
bold,
gripping,
and
shocking
content.
Additionally,
producer
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
and
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
boosted
the
excitement
by
releasing
a
disclaimer
before
the
unveiling
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Pehla
Dose.
Extremely
gripping
and
shocking,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Pehla
Dose
was
indeed
a
much-needed
disclaimer
for
the
kind
of
content
that
the
makers
are
going
to
present
in
the
film.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Pehla
Dose
has
brought
a
storm
on
social
media,
leaving
the
netizens
talking
about
it.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Pehla
Dose
left
the
netizens
flooding
social
media
with
discussions
related
to
the
film.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
what
they
have
to
say.
Love,
Sex,
and
Dhokha
2
delves
into
the
complexities
of
relationships,
shedding
light
on
the
concealed
aspects
of
love
in
today's
internet-dominated
era.
With
a
compelling
storyline
and
captivating
performances,
the
movie
pledges
to
explore
the
depths
of
love,
betrayal,
and
the
ramifications
of
our
technologically
advancing
society.
Presented
by
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
a
branch
of
Balaji
Telefilms,
and
Cult
Movies,
Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha
2
is
a
Dibakar
Banerjee
Production,
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
and
Shobha
Kapoor.
Directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee,
the
film
is
scheduled
for
release
on
April
19,
2024.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 14:15 [IST]