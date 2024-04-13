Netizens Hail The Trailer Of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Saying "Refreshing To See Unique And Bold Narratives"

The
clutter-breaking
trailer
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
has
been
released
and
has
truly
captivated
the
masses.
Providing
a
wider
glimpse
of
the
dark
digital
dogma
relevant
to
today's
youth
and
realities,
the
trailer
is
fiery
in
its
narrative
and
unapologetic
in
its
approach.
Being
absolutely
raw
and
real,
the
trailer
is
garnering
immense
love
from
all
quarters,
prompting
netizens
to
shower
praise
on
social
media.
Netizens
are
hailing
the
trailer
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
praising
the
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
combo
for
redefining
cinematic
boundaries
and
leaving
audiences
craving
for
more.
Here's
how
netizens
reacted:
"With
LSD2's
trailer,
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
redefine
cinematic
boundaries,
leaving
audiences
craving
for
more.
#LSD2TrailerOutNow"
"Oh,
I'm
excited
to
hear
that
the
trailer
for
LSD2
is
out!
The
combination
of
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
sounds
like
a
fantastic
collaboration.
It's
always
refreshing
to
see
unique
and
bold
narratives
that
break
barriers.
#LSD2TrailerOutNow"
Oh,
I'm
excited
to
hear
that
the
trailer
for
LSD2
is
out!
The
combination
of
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
sounds
like
a
fantastic
collaboration.
It's
always
refreshing
to
see
unique
and
bold
narratives
that
break
barriers.
#LSD2TrailerOutNow
pic.twitter.com/PMwmfuLSWP
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
a
division
of
Balaji
Telefilms,
and
Cult
Movies
present
a
Dibakar
Banerjee
production,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor.
The
film
is
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
will
be
released
on
April
19,
2024.
Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 14:29 [IST]