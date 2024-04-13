Netizens Hail The Trailer Of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Saying "Refreshing To See Unique And Bold Narratives"

The clutter-breaking trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been released and has truly captivated the masses. Providing a wider glimpse of the dark digital dogma relevant to today's youth and realities, the trailer is fiery in its narrative and unapologetic in its approach. Being absolutely raw and real, the trailer is garnering immense love from all quarters, prompting netizens to shower praise on social media.

Netizens are hailing the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, praising the Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee combo for redefining cinematic boundaries and leaving audiences craving for more. Here's how netizens reacted:

"With LSD2's trailer, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee redefine cinematic boundaries, leaving audiences craving for more. #LSD2TrailerOutNow"

With LSD2's trailer, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee redefine cinematic boundaries, leaving audiences craving for more. #LSD2TrailerOutNowpic.twitter.com/RAWpotwcEt — Harry (@mrharry555) April 12, 2024

"Experience the fearless storytelling of LSD2's trailer, a refreshing departure from the ordinary. #LSD2TrailerOutNow"

Experience the fearless storytelling of LSD2's trailer, a refreshing departure from the ordinary. #LSD2TrailerOutNowpic.twitter.com/AXvlJmsRZc — Film 📽️ (@filmyladka5) April 12, 2024

"Witness the magic of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's collaboration in LSD2's trailer, offering a fresh and daring narrative. #LSD2TrailerOutNow"

Witness the magic of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's collaboration in LSD2's trailer, offering a fresh and daring narrative. #LSD2TrailerOutNowpic.twitter.com/AV9VbutQk2 — Sameet Patel (@sameetpatel125) April 12, 2024

"Here you will get to see romance of different levels. Very amazing!#LSD2TrailerOutNow"

Here you will get to see romance of different levels. Very amazing!#LSD2TrailerOutNow — Avinash__ (@avinaashh__) April 12, 2024

"This trailer just unlocked a whole new level of curiosity! Can't wait to explore #LSD2's universe! 🌟

#LSD2TrailerOutNow"

This trailer just unlocked a whole new level of curiosity! Can't wait to explore #LSD2's universe! 🌟 #LSD2TrailerOutNow pic.twitter.com/qmv8131kKm — Sandip_07 (@Sandip200305) April 12, 2024

"Oh, I'm excited to hear that the trailer for LSD2 is out! The combination of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee sounds like a fantastic collaboration. It's always refreshing to see unique and bold narratives that break barriers. #LSD2TrailerOutNow"

Oh, I'm excited to hear that the trailer for LSD2 is out! The combination of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee sounds like a fantastic collaboration. It's always refreshing to see unique and bold narratives that break barriers. #LSD2TrailerOutNow pic.twitter.com/PMwmfuLSWP — Priya kushwah (@kushwah_na94910) April 12, 2024

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.