Newlywed Taapsee Pannu BREAKS Silence On Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps: "... I Can't Be Lajvanti"

Taapsee
Pannu
On
Her
Relationship
With
Paps:
Earlier
this
month,
Taapsee
Pannu
was
all
over
the
internet
over
her
hush-hush
traditional
yet
hatke
wedding
her
long-term
beau
Mathias
Boe.
Besides
her
ah-mazing
acting
skills,
Taapsee
is
also
known
for
wearing
her
heart
on
her
sleeve.
The
actress
never
shies
away
fro
talking
what's
in
her
heart
as
well
as
her
mind.
Taapsee
often
grabs
headlines
due
to
her
blunt
personality,
especially
her
interaction
with
the
paparazi
during
her
public
appearances.
The
newlywed
has
finally
broke
her
silence
on
the
same.
Read
on...
Newlywed
Taapsee
Pannu
Reacts
To
Her
Love-Hate
Relationship
With
Paps
Taapsee
Pannu
often
hit
headlines
with
her
interactions
with
paps.
The
actress
often
gets
trolled
over
her
'love-hate'
relationship
with
the
Indian
paparazzi.
She
even
gets
compared
to
Jaya
Bachchan
over
her
paps
interaction.
During
a
recent
interaction
with
HT,
Taapsee
Pannu
finally
addressed
her
equation
with
paps
and
addressed
reports
of
them
considering
her
to
be
'difficult'.
Talking
about
it,
she's
stated
that
all
she
wants
is
'mutual
respect'.
"Paps
feel
I'm
difficult,
whereas
I'm
just
being
real.
In
an
urge
to
get
clickbait
photos
and
captions
for
their
Insta
pages,
they
sometimes
push
and
press
the
buttons
of
all
celebrities,
which
I
am
not
comfortable
with.
As
a
pap,
if
you
talk
to
me,
and
I'll
have
a
conversation,
but
if
you
press
my
buttons
saying,
"Your
last
film
didn't
work,
how
does
it
feel?'
or
'Itni
der
se
khade
hain,
photo
to
de
do',
then
I'm
not
going
to
indulge
you.
There
needs
to
be
mutual
respect"
she
said.
The
Dunki
actress
also
cited
examples
of
several
other
celebs
who
'try
to
be
overtly
submissive
and
sweet'
with
whatever
paps
are
saying,
and
just
laugh
it
off,
'acting
dumb'.
She
further
declared,
"Sorry,
but
I
can't
be
Lajvanti."
"If
you
shove
the
camera
in
my
face
without
my
consent
at
places
where
I'm
not
in
professional
capacity,
it's
not
fair
to
expect
me
to
be
suddenly
entertaining
you.
I
feel
I
am
allowed
to
have
a
life
beyond
my
work
as
an
entertainer,
too,"
she
concluded.
On
the
work
front,
Taapsee
will
next
be
seen
in
Akshay
Kumar's
comedy-entertainer,
Khel
Khel
Mein.
Directed
by
Mudassar
Aziz,
the
film
also
Akshay,
Taapsee,
Vaani
Kapoor,
Fardeen
Khan,
Aditya
Seal,
Ammy
Virk
and
Pragya
Jaisal.
The
film
is
scheduled
to
hit
cinemas
on
6th
September
2024.