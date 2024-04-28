Newlywed Taapsee Pannu BREAKS Silence On Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps: "... I Can't Be Lajvanti"

Taapsee Pannu On Her Relationship With Paps: Earlier this month, Taapsee Pannu was all over the internet over her hush-hush traditional yet hatke wedding her long-term beau Mathias Boe. Besides her ah-mazing acting skills, Taapsee is also known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. The actress never shies away fro talking what's in her heart as well as her mind. Taapsee often grabs headlines due to her blunt personality, especially her interaction with the paparazi during her public appearances. The newlywed has finally broke her silence on the same. Read on...

Newlywed Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps

Taapsee Pannu often hit headlines with her interactions with paps. The actress often gets trolled over her 'love-hate' relationship with the Indian paparazzi. She even gets compared to Jaya Bachchan over her paps interaction.

During a recent interaction with HT, Taapsee Pannu finally addressed her equation with paps and addressed reports of them considering her to be 'difficult'. Talking about it, she's stated that all she wants is 'mutual respect'.

"Paps feel I'm difficult, whereas I'm just being real. In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with. As a pap, if you talk to me, and I'll have a conversation, but if you press my buttons saying, "Your last film didn't work, how does it feel?' or 'Itni der se khade hain, photo to de do', then I'm not going to indulge you. There needs to be mutual respect" she said.

The Dunki actress also cited examples of several other celebs who 'try to be overtly submissive and sweet' with whatever paps are saying, and just laugh it off, 'acting dumb'. She further declared, "Sorry, but I can't be Lajvanti."

"If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I'm not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you. I feel I am allowed to have a life beyond my work as an entertainer, too," she concluded.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's comedy-entertainer, Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also Akshay, Taapsee, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk and Pragya Jaisal.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 6th September 2024.

