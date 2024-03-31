No Entry 2 Cast Update: Boney Kapoor To Rope In 10 Actresses To Star Opposite Arjun-Varun-Diljit

No
Entry
2
To
Have
10
Actresses:
Boney
Kapoor
has
unveiled
an
intriguing
update
about
his
forthcoming
film,
No
Entry
2.
The
highly
anticipated
sequel
to
the
2005
blockbuster
will
reportedly
feature
10
actresses
in
prominent
roles.
While
the
names
of
these
actresses
are
yet
to
be
disclosed
by
the
makers,
anticipation
is
high,
especially
considering
the
inclusion
of
A-list
actors
such
as
Arjun
Kapoor,
Diljit
Dosanjh,
and
Varun
Dhawan.
With
such
star
power
on
board,
it's
expected
that
the
leading
ladies
opposite
these
actors
will
also
be
notable
figures.
Boney
Kapoor's
casting
choices
are
poised
to
inject
a
new
level
of
excitement
and
anticipation
into
the
project.
BONEY
KAPOOR
CONFIRMS
10
ACTRESSES
TO
STAR
OPPOSITE
ARJUN
KAPOOR,
DILJIT
DOSANJH
AND
VARUN
DHAWAN
IN
NO
ENTRY
2
Boney
Kapoor
officially
confirmed
the
cast
details
to
Pinkvilla,
stating
"We
start
No
Entry
2
by
the
end
of
this
year,
sometime
in
December.
It
is
with
Varun
Dhawan,
Arjun
Kapoor
and
Diljit
Dosanjh.
We
are
yet
to
cast
the
girls,
but
as
soon
as
Maidaan
releases,
we
will
proceed
towards
the
casting
of
the
girls.
There
are
10
girls
in
the
film."
The
OG
movie
No
Entry
starred
Salman
Khan,
Anil
Kapoor,
and
Fardeen
Khan
as
the
lead
actors,
while
the
actresses
were
Esha
Deol,
Lara
Dutta,
Bipasha
Basu,
and
Celina
Jaitly.
BONEY
KAPOOR
AND
ANIL
KAPOOR
ALLEGEDLY
FELL
IN
A
BIG
FIGHT
OVER
NO
ENTRY
2
Before
Boney
Kapoor
could
officially
disclose
the
news
about
the
making
of
No
Entry
2
to
his
brother
Anil
Kapoor,
rumors
had
already
spread
across
the
web.
The
producer
expressed
his
frustration,
stating,
"Before
I
could
inform
my
brother
Anil
about
the
'No
Entry'
sequel
and
the
cast
involved,
he
was
upset
as
the
news
had
already
been
leaked."
Despite
Anil
Kapoor's
eagerness
to
be
part
of
the
sequel,
Boney
felt
there
was
"no
space" for
him
in
the
movie.
He
explained
his
decision
to
cast
Arjun
Kapoor,
Diljit
Dosanjh,
and
Varun
Dhawan,
saying,
"Varun
and
Arjun
are
great
friends.
Their
chemistry
could
come
out
in
the
story,
and
Diljit
is
massive
today.
He
has
a
great
fan
following.
I
wanted
to
make
it
relevant
in
today's
time.
That's
why
I
did
this
casting."
Amid
the
change
in
the
cast
list,
Boney
revealed
that
his
brother
is
still
not
talking
to
him
properly.
He
remains
hopeful
that
their
differences
will
be
resolved
soon.
As
of
now,
no
release
date
has
been
confirmed
for
No
Entry
2.
It's
reported
that
the
sequel
is
slated
for
release
sometime
in
2025.
The
casting
process
is
currently
underway,
and
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
full
cast
is
still
pending.
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 15:23 [IST]