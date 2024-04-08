No Entry 2 Cast Update: Will Kriti Sanon Feature In Sequel After Crew, TBMAUJ Success? Here's The TRUTH

Kriti
Sanon
To
Not
Feature
In
No
Entry
2:
Despite
rumors
suggesting
her
involvement
alongside
Shraddha
Kapoor
and
Manushi
Chhillar,
Kriti
Sanon
will
not
be
part
of
Boney
Kapoor's
upcoming
film.
A
reliable
source
has
exclusively
confirmed
this
development.
Until
now,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
the
movie
will
roll
actors
Varun
Dhawan,
Diljit
Dosanjh,
and
Arjun
Kapoor
in
the
lead
role.
There
was
confirmation
that
10
actress
is
to
cast
opposite
to
3
male
leads.
If
the
source
is
to
be
believed,
Kriti
Sanon
won't
be
among
them.
KRITI
SANON
NOT
A
PART
OF
NO
ENTRY
2
Kriti
is
currently
riding
high
on
the
success
of
'Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya'
and
'Crew'.
And
there
were
rumors
siwrling
around
the
web
that
the
makers
of
'No
Entry
2'
have
planning
to
cast
the
star
in
the
movie.
However,
Times
Now
reports
a
reliable
industry
source
reveals,
"Contrary
to
recent
speculations,
Kriti
Sanon
is
not
a
part
of
'No
Entry
2'." The
soruce
further
confirmed
that
Kriti
has
not
yet
signed
any
new
roles.
It
is
claimed
that
the
actress
is
looking
forward
to
"meatier"
roles.
KRITI
SANON
REVEALS
SHE
WAS
LABELED
AS
AN
'URBAN'
GIRL
IN
BOLLYWOOD
While
talking
about
her
roles,
Kriti
claimed
that
film
like
'Bareilly
Ki
Barfi'
came
as
a
bit
of
a
surprise
to
her.
She
explained
to
Pinkvilla,
"Before
that
nobody
was
coming
to
me
with
films
like
becasue
they
were
like
'Are
ye
small
town
ki
kaise
lag
sakti
hai,
ye
nahi
lagti,
ye
to
bhut
urban
hai."
Hoowever,
Kriti
believes
that
hair,
makeup,
and
costume
can
really
change
anything.
She
claims,
"They
can
change
you
into
whoever
you
want
to
be,
they
can
make
you
look
like
Rajkumar
Rao
from
'Raabta'
who
looks
like
someone
else."
Kriti
claimed
that
she
got
confidence
after
doing
'Bareilly
Ki
Barfi'
as
viewers
believed
that
she
could
do
roles
like
it.