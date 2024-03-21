Not Don 3, Emraan Hashmi To TEAM UP Wit Farhan Akhtar For 'Ground Zero'. Check Details!
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi collaborates with Excel Entertainment for Ground Zero, stepping into the role of an Indian Army officer for the first time. The film, featuring an impressive cast, highlights the heroic journey of BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.
