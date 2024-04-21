English Edition
Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-law DIES & Sister Sabita Tiwari Critical After Tragic Accident, Here's Details

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law Dies, Sister Critical: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been struck by a saddening event, as his brother-in-law and sister were involved in a severe accident on Saturday, April 20, 2024. According to reports, Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law, Rakesh Tiwari, passed away, and his sister, Sabita Tiwari, was severely injured in the accident. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm while the couple was traveling on the Dhanbad road in Jharkhand. The car they were traveling in collided with the divider at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2.

Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 7:21 [IST]
