Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-law DIES & Sister Sabita Tiwari Critical After Tragic Accident, Here's Details

Pankaj
Tripathi's
Brother-In-Law
Dies,
Sister
Critical:
Actor
Pankaj
Tripathi
has
been
struck
by
a
saddening
event,
as
his
brother-in-law
and
sister
were
involved
in
a
severe
accident
on
Saturday,
April
20,
2024.
According
to
reports,
Pankaj
Tripathi's
brother-in-law,
Rakesh
Tiwari,
passed
away,
and
his
sister,
Sabita
Tiwari,
was
severely
injured
in
the
accident.
The
incident
occurred
at
4:30
pm
while
the
couple
was
traveling
on
the
Dhanbad
road
in
Jharkhand.
The
car
they
were
traveling
in
collided
with
the
divider
at
Nirsa
Bazar
on
the
Delhi-Kolkata
National
Highway-2.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 7:21 [IST]