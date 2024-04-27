Patralekhaa On Her Upcoming Projects- Phule, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack & More: Outcome Of 7 Years Of...

During
a
recent
interview,
Bollywood
actress
opened
up
about
her
career
milestone
and
her
journey
in
the
film
industry,
highlighting
her
pivotal
roles
played
by
OTT
platforms
in
shaping
her
career
trajectory.
Patralekhaa
revealed
that
she
has
been
working
tirelessly
over
the
past
two
years,
with
a
slew
of
projects
lined
up
for
release
in
the
near
future.
Recently,
Patralekhaa
has
announced
three
back-to-back
projects,
adding
to
her
existing
one
already
announced
title.
Patralekhaa
says
this
will
be
the
busiest
year
of
her
career,
"the
outcome
of
seven
years
of
hard
work
will
be
released
this
year." The
actor,
who
described
it
as
"one
of
the
busiest
phases"
of
her
career,
is
looking
forward
to
four
projects:
the
online
series
Gulkanda
Tales,
the
film
Phule,
IC814:
The
Kandahar
Hijack,
and
Wild
Wild
Punjab.
It
requires
a
tremendous
amount
of
patience.
The
actress,
who
has
previously
appeared
in
films
like
CityLights,
Love
Games,
Nanu
Ki
Jaanu,
and
Badnaam
Gali,
thanks
OTT
for
keeping
her
motivated
and
providing
her
with
exciting
opportunities.
She
first
gained
recognition
for
her
acting
abilities
through
online
programs
such
as
Bose:
Dead/Alive,
Main
Hero
Boll
Raha
Hu,
and
Aar
Ya
Paar.
"I'm
delighted
that
with
OTT,
there's
a
variety
of
content
available
and
numerous
jobs
for
performers
and
professionals.
When
I
spoke
with
the
directors,
they
told
me
to
attempt
to
obtain
work
on
OTT.
It
was
(filmmakers)
Raj
and
DK
who
first
considered
casting
me
and
brought
me
on
board
for
Gulkanda
Tales," she
says,
adding
that
she
has
been
working
nonstop
for
the
past
two
years.
Reflecting
on
the
changing
landscape
of
Bollywood,
Patralekhaa
emphasized
the
shifting
perceptions
towards
marriage
and
its
impact
on
actresses'
careers.
She
noted
that
actresses
like
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Anushka
Sharma
have
defied
traditional
expectations
and
paved
the
way
for
a
more
inclusive
and
progressive
industry.
According
to
Patralekhaa,
the
stigma
surrounding
actresses'
marital
status
is
gradually
fading,
with
talent
and
skill
taking
precedence
over
personal
life
choices.
As
she
looks
forward
to
the
release
of
her
upcoming
projects,
Patralekhaa
remains
optimistic
about
the
future
of
Bollywood,
where
talent
and
determination
continue
to
drive
success
irrespective
of
societal
norms.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 13:49 [IST]