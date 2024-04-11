Phule Poster: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha’s FIRST Look Out On Mahatma Phule's Birth Anniversary
'Phule' is an upcoming film that brings to light the contributions of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule towards female education and the fight against casteism in India. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the movie aims to inspire with the story of these social reformers.
The
world
of
Indian
cinema
is
set
to
bring
a
historic
narrative
to
the
big
screen
with
the
film
'Phule',
spotlighting
the
lives
of
Mahatma
Jyotirao
Govindrao
Phule
and
his
wife,
Dnyanajyoti
Savitribai
Phule.
The
couple's
fight
against
casteism
and
their
pioneering
work
in
female
education
in
India
are
at
the
heart
of
this
narrative.
Directed
by
the
talented
Ananth
Mahadevan,
the
movie
aims
to
unfold
the
significant
yet
untold
stories
of
these
social
reformers.
To
commemorate
Mahatma
Phule's
birth
anniversary,
a
new
poster
of
'Phule'
was
released.
It
features
Pratik
Gandhi
and
Patralekha,
who
embody
the
historic
couple.
They
are
depicted
looking
towards
the
horizon,
symbolizing
hope
and
the
beginning
of
an
era
marked
by
educational
reform.
Their
expressions
mirror
the
determination
and
resilience
of
the
Phules
in
their
quest
for
social
equality.
Behind
this
ambitious
project
are
producers
Jagdish
Patel,
Pranay
Chokshi,
Suunil
Jaiin,
Anuya
Chauhan
Kudecha,
and
Ritesh
Kudecha.
They
have
come
together
with
a
shared
goal:
to
celebrate
and
bring
to
light
the
groundbreaking
contributions
of
Jyotirao
and
Savitribai
Phule
to
India's
social
landscape.
Jyotirao,
honored
with
the
title
of
'Mahatma',
and
Savitribai
Phule
were
instrumental
in
establishing
the
first
school
for
girls
in
Pune
in
1848.
This
act
marked
the
beginning
of
a
significant
movement
towards
education
for
all,
irrespective
of
gender
or
caste.
Their
mission
was
formidable,
especially
under
British
rule,
yet
their
resolve
never
wavered.
Ananth
Narayan
Mahadevan,
the
National
Award-winning
director
of
'Phule',
shared
his
motivation
for
the
film.
He
highlighted
the
unfortunate
reality
that
the
issues
of
caste
and
gender
discrimination,
against
which
the
Phules
fought,
persist
in
contemporary
society.
Mahadevan's
vision
for
the
film
is
not
just
to
narrate
historical
events
but
to
spark
dialogue
on
these
ongoing
social
challenges.
The
anticipation
for
'Phule'
is
high,
with
the
recent
poster
release
serving
as
a
powerful
reminder
of
the
Phules'
enduring
impact.
Their
legacy
continues
to
inspire
and
influence
the
quest
for
a
fair
and
just
society.
The
film,
currently
in
post-production,
is
expected
to
hit
the
screens
later
this
year,
offering
audiences
a
chance
to
witness
the
extraordinary
lives
of
two
of
India's
most
influential
social
reformers.