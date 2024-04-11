Phule Poster: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha’s FIRST Look Out On Mahatma Phule's Birth Anniversary

The world of Indian cinema is set to bring a historic narrative to the big screen with the film 'Phule', spotlighting the lives of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. The couple's fight against casteism and their pioneering work in female education in India are at the heart of this narrative. Directed by the talented Ananth Mahadevan, the movie aims to unfold the significant yet untold stories of these social reformers.



To commemorate Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary, a new poster of 'Phule' was released. It features Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, who embody the historic couple. They are depicted looking towards the horizon, symbolizing hope and the beginning of an era marked by educational reform. Their expressions mirror the determination and resilience of the Phules in their quest for social equality.

Behind this ambitious project are producers Jagdish Patel, Pranay Chokshi, Suunil Jaiin, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, and Ritesh Kudecha. They have come together with a shared goal: to celebrate and bring to light the groundbreaking contributions of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule to India's social landscape.

Jyotirao, honored with the title of 'Mahatma', and Savitribai Phule were instrumental in establishing the first school for girls in Pune in 1848. This act marked the beginning of a significant movement towards education for all, irrespective of gender or caste. Their mission was formidable, especially under British rule, yet their resolve never wavered.

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the National Award-winning director of 'Phule', shared his motivation for the film. He highlighted the unfortunate reality that the issues of caste and gender discrimination, against which the Phules fought, persist in contemporary society. Mahadevan's vision for the film is not just to narrate historical events but to spark dialogue on these ongoing social challenges.

The anticipation for 'Phule' is high, with the recent poster release serving as a powerful reminder of the Phules' enduring impact. Their legacy continues to inspire and influence the quest for a fair and just society. The film, currently in post-production, is expected to hit the screens later this year, offering audiences a chance to witness the extraordinary lives of two of India's most influential social reformers.