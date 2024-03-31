Pooja Singh And Karan Sharma's Wedding First Look: Newlyweds Don Dreamy Look As They Exchange Vows

Pooja
Singh
And
Karan
Sharma's
Wedding
First
Look:
Sasural
Simar
Ka
2
heartthrob
Karan
Sharma
and
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
beauty
Pooja
Singh
have
taken
the
plunge
into
marital
bliss
after
a
whirlwind
romance
of
just
a
few
months.
The
newlyweds
exchanged
vows
on
March
30,
2024,
in
Mumbai.
They
extended
invitations
to
a
select
group
of
close
friends,
fellow
cast
members
from
their
respective
shows,
and
family
members
to
bless
them
on
their
special
occasion.
The
videos
and
photos
of
their
intimate
ceremony
where
the
couple
are
enjoying
the
most
of
their
moment
has
now
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
IS
KARAN
SHARMA
AND
POOJA
SINGH'S
WEDDING
AN
ARRANGE
MARRIAGE?
Pooja
revealed
that
her
marriage
came
"quite
unexpected." Describing
the
wedding
as
"dreamy"
she
shared
how
she
and
Karan
had
never
crossed
paths
despite
working
in
the
same
industry
for
nearly
a
decade.
Speaking
to
Pinkvilla,
she
said,
"We
both
simultaneously
worked
with
Rashami
Sharma
Productions
and
used
to
shoot
in
the
same
studio,
but
we
never
met."
Even
during
the
pandemic,
Karan
and
Pooja
were
staying
in
the
same
hotel
due
to
their
respective
shows,
yet
their
paths
never
crossed.
It
wasn't
until
December
2023
that
the
couple
finally
met
through
a
mutual
friend.
Reflecting
on
this,
Pooja
believes
that
her
wedding
"is
more
of
an
arranged
marriage
set-up."
FIRST
LOOK
OF
KARAN
SHARMA
AND
POOJA
SINGH'S
WEDDING
GOES
VIRAL
The
spotlight
this
weekend
has
been
on
the
first
glimpse
of
Karan
and
Pooja's
wedding.
Karan
donned
an
elegant
off-white
sherwani,
accentuated
with
a
maroon
dupatta,
turban,
and
neckpiece.
In
perfect
harmony,
Pooja
dazzled
in
a
designer
lehenga
in
shades
of
red
and
orange,
complemented
by
subtle-colored
jewelry
that
enhanced
her
radiance.
The
couple
set
the
stage
on
fire
with
their
energetic
dance
performances
during
the
engagement
ceremony.
For
her
haldi
ceremony,
Pooja
looked
stunning
in
a
saree,
while
she
opted
for
a
halter
neck
kurta
for
the
mehndi
celebration,
with
Karan
charmingly
donning
a
floral
kurta.
The
wedding
witnessed
the
presence
of
notable
actors
from
popular
shows
like
Sasural
Simar
Ka
2,
Tere
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal,
and
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum,
including
Ashi
Singh,
Helly
Shah,
and
others,
adding
to
the
glamour
of
the
D-day.
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 16:52 [IST]