Prithviraj Sukumaran Applauds Tiger Shroff's Work Ethic on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Set

South
actor
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
will
soon
be
seen
sharing
the
screen
space
with
Bollywood's
youngest
action
superstar
Tiger
Shroff
in
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan',
was
all
praise
for
his
co-star.
Sukumaran
appreciated
Shroff
for
his
work
ethic
and
said
that
he
has
all
the
elements
to
be
a
"super-duper" star.
He
also
lauded
Tiger
Shroff's
commendable
focus
towards
his
work
and
called
it
"amazing".
Further,
Sukumaran
hoped
that
Tiger
finds
the
opportunity
to
work
with
ace
directors
like
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
others,
who
know
how
to
use
Tiger
Shroff
to
his
full
potential.
Meanwhile,
Tiger
is
all
set
to
slay
like
a
superstar
in
the
upcoming
actioner
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan' alongside
Akshay
Kumar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Manushi
Chhillar,
Alaya
F
and
Sonakshi
Sinha
among
others.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
action
Marvel
is
set
to
release
in
cinemas
on
April
10
this
year.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 14:33 [IST]