Pushpa 2 New Poster: Allu Arjun's Rowdy Look Revealed Ahead Of Teaser Release On Birtdhay, Check Details

Allu Arjun Teases Fans With Pushpa 2's New Poster: Ahead of the birthday, Allu Arjun released the new poster of much awaited movie 'Pushpa 2.' The rowdy actor is trending on Twitter (now X) as he has created the much needed hype for his movie. Releasing posters after posters, the makers of the movie are drawing everyone's attention. On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers unveiled the bold look of "Srivalli" while wishing her a Happy Birthday. And ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the official site uploaded his photo, saying, "He has risen above all the odds ❤️‍🔥And now, he is coming to RULE."

ALLU ARJUN'S FIRST LOOK FROM PUSHPA 2 OUT!

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa look in the new poster shows him donning the rowdy style in multi color shirt. He sat on a throne with axe in his hands. As the actor flaunts gold jeweleries, it seems that his wood smuggling business has made him rich in the sequel. To support Pushpa, there are a bunhc of men in the background, holding different kind of weapons in their hand. As fan saw the new look of Pushpa, one wrote, "Pushpa raj supremacy." Another wrote, "Waiting for the sensationnnnn!"

He has risen above all the odds ❤️‍🔥

And now, he is coming to RULE. Pushpa 2 teaser out tomorrow at 11.07 AM. Pushpa 2 The Rule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.





WHEN WILL PUSHPA 2 TEASER RELEASE?

Pushpa 2 teaser is all set to drop on Allu Arjun's birthday on Monday, April 8, 2024 at 11.07 am. Moreover, the movie will hit the theaters on Thursday August 15, 2024.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will be distributed by AA Films. The music in the movie is composed by famed Devi Sri Prasad. Besides Allu and Rashmika in the lead role, Fahadh Faasil is also expected to play vital role in Pushpa 2. Playing the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he is expected to take revenge from the lead actor. Fanswill also see Priyamani in the movie too.