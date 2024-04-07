Pushpa 2 New Poster: Allu Arjun's Rowdy Look Revealed Ahead Of Teaser Release On Birtdhay, Check Details

Allu
Arjun
Teases
Fans
With
Pushpa
2's
New
Poster:
Ahead
of
the
birthday,
Allu
Arjun
released
the
new
poster
of
much
awaited
movie
'Pushpa
2.'
The
rowdy
actor
is
trending
on
Twitter
(now
X)
as
he
has
created
the
much
needed
hype
for
his
movie.
Releasing
posters
after
posters,
the
makers
of
the
movie
are
drawing
everyone's
attention.
On
Rashmika
Mandanna's
birthday,
the
makers
unveiled
the
bold
look
of
"Srivalli" while
wishing
her
a
Happy
Birthday.
And
ahead
of
Allu
Arjun's
birthday,
the
official
site
uploaded
his
photo,
saying,
"He
has
risen
above
all
the
odds
❤️🔥And
now,
he
is
coming
to
RULE."
ALLU
ARJUN'S
FIRST
LOOK
FROM
PUSHPA
2
OUT!
Allu
Arjun
aka
Pushpa
look
in
the
new
poster
shows
him
donning
the
rowdy
style
in
multi
color
shirt.
He
sat
on
a
throne
with
axe
in
his
hands.
As
the
actor
flaunts
gold
jeweleries,
it
seems
that
his
wood
smuggling
business
has
made
him
rich
in
the
sequel.
To
support
Pushpa,
there
are
a
bunhc
of
men
in
the
background,
holding
different
kind
of
weapons
in
their
hand.
As
fan
saw
the
new
look
of
Pushpa,
one
wrote,
"Pushpa
raj
supremacy."
Another
wrote,
"Waiting
for
the
sensationnnnn!"
Pushpa
2
teaser
is
all
set
to
drop
on
Allu
Arjun's
birthday
on
Monday,
April
8,
2024
at
11.07
am.
Moreover,
the
movie
will
hit
the
theaters
on
Thursday
August
15,
2024.
Directed
by
Sukumar,
Pushpa
2
will
be
distributed
by
AA
Films.
The
music
in
the
movie
is
composed
by
famed
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Besides
Allu
and
Rashmika
in
the
lead
role,
Fahadh
Faasil
is
also
expected
to
play
vital
role
in
Pushpa
2.
Playing
the
role
of
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekhawat,
he
is
expected
to
take
revenge
from
the
lead
actor.
Fanswill
also
see
Priyamani
in
the
movie
too.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 18:27 [IST]