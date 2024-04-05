Pushpa 2 New Poster: Rashmika's Bold 'Srivalli' Look Revealed on Birthday, Check Details

Pushpa 2 New Poster: On the ocassion of national crush Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 reveals the new poster of the movie. Dominating the poster with her bold look, the actress' turned all the eyes on her with her fresh look from the movie. It seems like makers are trying to follow a pattern, releasing the new look/poster on lead's birthdays.

PUSHPA 2 NEW POSTER REVEALS RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S NEW LOOK

The makers of the most awaited sequel uploaded Rashmika's photo from the movie, saying, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday." 'Srivalli' in the green silk saree looked fiery as she brought all the focus towards her eyes with her hand's gesture. Accentuating the look with bold black kajal, the actress sported fully loaded golden jewelries. From the poster it seemed as if the scene was from one of the songs where Rashmika was apparently looking towards Allu Arjun.

PUHSPA 2 CAST

Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Besides these, we will also see Sai Pallavi, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyanmani, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the vital role.

PUSHPA 2 STORYLINE

The sequel's storyline will mainly be based on SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat's (Fahadh Faasil) revenge with Pushpa (Allu Arjun). Helmed by Sukumar, the movie spins around the story of redwood smuggling. As a normal labor rise to power after discovering the world of smuggling he also gains a lot of enemies in the way. It is further to be seen whether Pushpa will remain alibve and unotched in the upcoming sequel or not.

PUSHPA 2 TEASER RELEASE DATE

With several posters being released until now, Pushpa 2's teaser is revealed to be releasing on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8, 2024. Moreover, the movie is all set to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024.