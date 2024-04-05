Pushpa 2 New Poster: Rashmika's Bold 'Srivalli' Look Revealed on Birthday, Check Details

Pushpa
2
New
Poster:
On
the
ocassion
of
national
crush
Rashmika
Mandanna's
birthday,
the
makers
of
Pushpa
2
reveals
the
new
poster
of
the
movie.
Dominating
the
poster
with
her
bold
look,
the
actress'
turned
all
the
eyes
on
her
with
her
fresh
look
from
the
movie.
It
seems
like
makers
are
trying
to
follow
a
pattern,
releasing
the
new
look/poster
on
lead's
birthdays.
PUSHPA
2
NEW
POSTER
REVEALS
RASHMIKA
MANDANNA'S
NEW
LOOK
The
makers
of
the
most
awaited
sequel
uploaded
Rashmika's
photo
from
the
movie,
saying,
"Wishing
the
nation's
heartthrob
'Srivalli'
aka
@iamRashmika
a
very
Happy
Birthday."
'Srivalli'
in
the
green
silk
saree
looked
fiery
as
she
brought
all
the
focus
towards
her
eyes
with
her
hand's
gesture.
Accentuating
the
look
with
bold
black
kajal,
the
actress
sported
fully
loaded
golden
jewelries.
From
the
poster
it
seemed
as
if
the
scene
was
from
one
of
the
songs
where
Rashmika
was
apparently
looking
towards
Allu
Arjun.
Pushpa
2
features
Allu
Arjun
in
the
titular
role,
along
with
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Fahadh
Faasil.
Besides
these,
we
will
also
see
Sai
Pallavi,
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Priyanmani,
and
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
in
the
vital
role.
PUSHPA
2
STORYLINE
The
sequel's
storyline
will
mainly
be
based
on
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekhawat's
(Fahadh
Faasil)
revenge
with
Pushpa
(Allu
Arjun).
Helmed
by
Sukumar,
the
movie
spins
around
the
story
of
redwood
smuggling.
As
a
normal
labor
rise
to
power
after
discovering
the
world
of
smuggling
he
also
gains
a
lot
of
enemies
in
the
way.
It
is
further
to
be
seen
whether
Pushpa
will
remain
alibve
and
unotched
in
the
upcoming
sequel
or
not.
PUSHPA
2
TEASER
RELEASE
DATE
With
several
posters
being
released
until
now,
Pushpa
2's
teaser
is
revealed
to
be
releasing
on
Allu
Arjun's
birthday,
April
8,
2024.
Moreover,
the
movie
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theaters
on
August
15,
2024.
