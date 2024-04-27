Pyar Ke Do Naam TRAILER Out: Contemporary Love Story Presents Modern Perspective On Love

Bollywood has once again ventured into the domain of love stories with the upcoming film "Pyar Ke Do Naam." Directed by Danish Javed and presented by Reliance Entertainment, this movie aims to present a contemporary take on love, resonating with today’s youth. The teaser, having made its way to social media, has sparked curiosity among viewers.



The narrative of "Pyar Ke Do Naam" is inspired by various romantic works of Danish Javed himself, such as Ishq Subhanallah Sufiyana, Pyar Mera, and Sanyasi Mera Naam. It encapsulates modern-day love stories, infusing them with deep emotions and fresh perspectives on love.

The plot unfolds at a peace seminar at Aligarh Muslim University, where characters Aryan Khanna and Kaira Singh, portrayed by Bhavya Sachdeva and Ankita Sahu respectively, share their research findings on Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. A unique blend of romance and intellectual discourse sets the stage for their love story. The film teases audiences with lines that blend wit and affection, suggesting a love story that intertwines with the ideologies of great leaders.

With a supporting cast that includes Kanika Gautam, Achal Tankwal, Deepti Mishra, and Namita Lal, "Pyar Ke Do Naam" boasts a talented ensemble. The production team, led by Vijay Goyal and Danish Javed, and supported by co-producer Shahab Ilahabadi, promises a cinematic experience that is both meaningful and entertaining. The music, a crucial element of any Bollywood love story, features compositions by Anjan Bhattacharya and Shabbir Ahmad, with lyrics penned by Danish Javed and Vasim Barelvi. Vocal talents such as Javed Ali, Ritu Pathak, Raja Hasan, and Swati Sharma lend their voices to the film's soundtrack.

Director Danish Javed envisions the film as a love story that questions and explores the essence of companionship and sacrifice, inspired by the principles of Gandhi and Mandela. Producer Vijay Goyal highlights the backdrop of Aligarh Muslim University as a unique setting for this love story, influenced by the love ideologies of these historical figures.

>As the release date of May 3rd draws near, audiences are eager to see how "Pyar Ke Do Naam" will explore the depths of love against the backdrop of historical ideologies, all unfolding in the vibrant settings of an Indian university. This film not only offers a fresh narrative but also a chance to see new faces in Bollywood's evolving landscape of love stories.