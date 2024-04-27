Pyar Ke Do Naam TRAILER Out: Contemporary Love Story Presents Modern Perspective On Love

Bollywood
has
once
again
ventured
into
the
domain
of
love
stories
with
the
upcoming
film
"Pyar
Ke
Do
Naam." Directed
by
Danish
Javed
and
presented
by
Reliance
Entertainment,
this
movie
aims
to
present
a
contemporary
take
on
love,
resonating
with
today’s
youth.
The
teaser,
having
made
its
way
to
social
media,
has
sparked
curiosity
among
viewers.
The
narrative
of
"Pyar
Ke
Do
Naam"
is
inspired
by
various
romantic
works
of
Danish
Javed
himself,
such
as
Ishq
Subhanallah
Sufiyana,
Pyar
Mera,
and
Sanyasi
Mera
Naam.
It
encapsulates
modern-day
love
stories,
infusing
them
with
deep
emotions
and
fresh
perspectives
on
love.
The
plot
unfolds
at
a
peace
seminar
at
Aligarh
Muslim
University,
where
characters
Aryan
Khanna
and
Kaira
Singh,
portrayed
by
Bhavya
Sachdeva
and
Ankita
Sahu
respectively,
share
their
research
findings
on
Nelson
Mandela
and
Mahatma
Gandhi.
A
unique
blend
of
romance
and
intellectual
discourse
sets
the
stage
for
their
love
story.
The
film
teases
audiences
with
lines
that
blend
wit
and
affection,
suggesting
a
love
story
that
intertwines
with
the
ideologies
of
great
leaders.
With
a
supporting
cast
that
includes
Kanika
Gautam,
Achal
Tankwal,
Deepti
Mishra,
and
Namita
Lal,
"Pyar
Ke
Do
Naam"
boasts
a
talented
ensemble.
The
production
team,
led
by
Vijay
Goyal
and
Danish
Javed,
and
supported
by
co-producer
Shahab
Ilahabadi,
promises
a
cinematic
experience
that
is
both
meaningful
and
entertaining.
The
music,
a
crucial
element
of
any
Bollywood
love
story,
features
compositions
by
Anjan
Bhattacharya
and
Shabbir
Ahmad,
with
lyrics
penned
by
Danish
Javed
and
Vasim
Barelvi.
Vocal
talents
such
as
Javed
Ali,
Ritu
Pathak,
Raja
Hasan,
and
Swati
Sharma
lend
their
voices
to
the
film's
soundtrack.
Director
Danish
Javed
envisions
the
film
as
a
love
story
that
questions
and
explores
the
essence
of
companionship
and
sacrifice,
inspired
by
the
principles
of
Gandhi
and
Mandela.
Producer
Vijay
Goyal
highlights
the
backdrop
of
Aligarh
Muslim
University
as
a
unique
setting
for
this
love
story,
influenced
by
the
love
ideologies
of
these
historical
figures.
>As
the
release
date
of
May
3rd
draws
near,
audiences
are
eager
to
see
how
"Pyar
Ke
Do
Naam"
will
explore
the
depths
of
love
against
the
backdrop
of
historical
ideologies,
all
unfolding
in
the
vibrant
settings
of
an
Indian
university.
This
film
not
only
offers
a
fresh
narrative
but
also
a
chance
to
see
new
faces
in
Bollywood's
evolving
landscape
of
love
stories.